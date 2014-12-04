11 Websites That Will Make You Smarter About Money

Not everyone has a financial adviser, and not everyone has the time to read a personal finance book.

Luckily, there’s the internet.

We’ve made learning about money easier for you by compiling a list of some of our go-to websites for money advice.

Happy browsing.

1. Investopedia

Why we like it: Investopedia’s dictionary is great for finding easy-to-understand, comprehensive definitions of financial terms or concepts.

It also provides tutorials on everything from income taxes to becoming a landlord. The site even features study guides for nationally administered finance exams.

Best for: Looking up the definition of a QTIP Trust and figuring out if you need one.

2. Kiplinger

Why we like it: The digital component to the magazine “Kiplinger’s,” the site features a broad range of topics from investing to real estate. If your eyes usually glaze over a few paragraphs into an article about money, Kiplinger is a good option because its insight often comes in the form of slideshows and quizzes.

Best for: Keeping on top of the latest investing news.

3. Wise Bread

Why we like it:Wise Bread refers to itself as “personal finance and frugal living forums.” If you want to learn how to save money from everyday people, this is the place to go. Wise Bread writers share both their own experiences and tips.

Best for: Advice on the everyday challenges of spending less and saving more.

4. Credit.com

Why we like it: Creating a free account with Credit.com gives you access to your credit score, which has far-reaching effects on aspects of your life such as the interest rate you pay on loans and mortgages, and even the price you pay for insurance.

Plus, the site has a regular lineup of articles examining the intricacies of credit, as well as diving into topics such as identity theft and homeownership.

Best for: Figuring out why your credit score keeps dropping.

5. LearnVest

Why we like it: Working with a LearnVest financial planner costs money, but the articles on its website are free. LearnVest offers personal stories about money and advice from financial planners, but it also has a wide range of tools: calculators, videos, checklists for major life milestones, and a budgeting tool that also comes in the form of an app.

Best for: Reading what certified financial planners think about budgeting, spending, saving, and more.

6. NerdWallet

Why we like it:NerdWallet is all about comparison. You can compare credit and debit cards, mortgages, investment accounts, and banks, to name a few.

Every year they pick the best for each category and feature that on their site as well.

Best for: Finding the highest-yield savings account to store your money.

7. Quora

Why we like it: Quora requires you to create a free account, and you can sign up through Google, Facebook, or Twitter. The site describes itself as “the best answer to any question,” so next time you’re struggling with a specific money issue, search Quora to see if anyone else has experienced the same struggle and provided a solution. You might also come across some unsolicited — but very helpful — money advice.

Best for: Readers who already have a basic understanding of financial concepts.

8. CNN Money

Why we like it: If you’re more interested in breaking news that has to do with money, you’ll like CNN Money. The site is great at answering the question of how current events apply to and affect your finances. CNN Money covers personal finance as well as featuring articles on the economy, small businesses, and luxury.

Best for: Learning how the news affects your money.

9. I Will Teach You To Be Rich

Why we like it: The author of the bestselling “I Will Teach You To be Rich,” Ramit Sethi, created his website of the same name for people who are looking for the “big wins.”

Sethi provides advice on topics like finding your dream job, making more money, and starting your own business.

Best for: Psyching yourself up to earn more.

10. New York Times: Your Money Section

Why we like it: If you prefer reading longer pieces with more of a narrative, the New York Times Your Money section is the place to go. While the larger paper provides news and insight about changes in the financial industry and the global economy, Your Money distills this news and tackles money management for the individual.

Best for: Following the ins and outs of new financial regulations, rules, and changes.

11. Rockstar Finance

Why we like it: The creator of Rockstar Finance, “J. Money,” also has his own personal finance blog, Budgets Are Sexy. He curates the best money articles from a wide web of personal finance bloggers and writers — “rockstars” — and then shares them on Rockstar Finance. You can sign up by email to stay up to date and receive the new rockstar articles daily.

Best for: Reading essays and reflections from personal finance bloggers across the web.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.