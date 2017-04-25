3 websites a smart job hunter checks every day

There are tons of sites on the internet that can help you land a good job.

But you’d better be careful, or you’ll find yourself wasting all your time surfing the web instead of actually applying for roles.

So, which sites should you stick to when you’re trying to land a new gig?

Business Insider spoke with Nicole Williams, a career expert and author of “Girl on Top” and “Wildly Sophisticated,” about the websites that can help take any job search to the next level.

Here are the three sites she recommended:

1. LinkedIn

Williams, a former LinkedIn career expert, said that the site is a “go-to for job seekers.” It’s a online space that allows you to show off your résumé, and construct at network at once.

However, if you’re going to use LinkedIn to bolster your job search, Williams recommended not falling into one trap.

“Never announce on your online media or profiles that you are ‘unemployed’ or ‘desperately seeking employment,'” she told Business Insider.

Whether you want to build a strong profile from scratch, or just need to make some smaller tweaks, make sure to put some effort into your LinkedIn presence. It could really make the difference in your job search. Not sure where to start? The head of identity products — also known as the man who overhauled LinkedIn’s design — previously told Business Insider how to make a LinkedIn profile that stands out from the crowd.

2. Industry-specific job board sites

“The more targeted your search, the better,” Williams said.

That means seeking out job boards specific to your industry. Williams suggested MediaBistro for media, Dice.com for IT and engineering, and Idealist for nonprofits, just for starters. College students and recent grads can try WayUp, and everyone can hit up sites like The Muse, Indeed, and Monster.

3. The official sites and social media accounts of your favourite organisations

“Target the companies you want to work for and start following them on social media, and use their product or service,” Williams said. “Get to know them by immersing yourself in the user experience. You’ll start to gain insight that would make you a standout future employee.”

What’s more, Williams added that many companies like to interact with customers in their DMs and even list job openings on their social media feeds.

