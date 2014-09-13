8 Pieces Of Wearable Tech That Women Will Actually Want To Put On

With the release of Apple’s sleek new Apple Watch this week, people in both fashion and tech have been looking at wearables with renewed interest.
The problem with wearable tech in the past has been that many of the devices are bulky and ugly, like a smartphone strapped to your wrist.
But Apple isn’t the only company making smart accessories that people will actually want to wear — major designers like Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, and Opening Ceremony are partnering with tech companies to create beautiful accessories with high-tech capabilities.
The tech in these accessories is so subtle that even the most stylish women will want to have them on their wrists.
Ringly connects to your smartphone through Bluetooth and either vibrates or lights up when you get a notification. You can even customise how you receive the notification by changing up the vibration and light patterns.
'We were going for something that was simple, classic, something that a lot of women could get behind,' Ringly cofounder Christina Mercando said to Business Insider when the product launched in June. 'It's so small and discreet that people wouldn't know the technology is there.'
The ring is made of 18K-matte gold and comes with four different gem stones: black onyx, pink sapphire, rainbow moonstone, and emerald. There's even a limited edition 'Dive Bar' ring, made out of tourmalated quartz in a rhodium plated setting.
This rhodium-plated bracelet syncs up with your iPhone so you can stay up-to-date even when your phone is stashed away in your bag.
The MEMI is fashionable and relatively light, weighing less than two ounces and available in either gold or silver.
It will eventually retail for $US200 but can be pre-ordered for $US150 now. The bracelets are expected to ship in the spring of 2015.
Dubbed MICA -- which stands for My Intelligent Connected Accessory -- the bracelet uses a 3G radio to display notifications on a 1.6-inch curved touchscreen, which faces the inside of your wrist. Precious stones and snakeskin were incorporated into the design.
'When wearables basically take off, when they become available for the larger masses, they have to be accessories that you like to have on you,' Ayse Ildeniz, vice president of Intel's New Devices Group, told Business Insider's Lisa Eadicicco.
The bracelet premiered during Opening Ceremony's New York Fashion Week show, and it will be sold exclusively at Barneys New York later this fall.
You don't even need a cord to juice up your phone with the Everpurse -- a charging mat built into the purse's pocket makes it simple.
The bag is slightly larger than a clutch and comes in six different patterns.
The Everpurse was so popular with consumers that it sold out over the summer, with more models expected from the company soon.
The bracelet, which was created by French jewelry designer Camille Toupet, uses multiple sensors to take UV readings in your environment. After you enter information about the colour of your hair, eyes, and skin in the accompanying app, the bracelet can remind you when you need to reapply sunscreen, according to the day's conditions.
'It's a cool-looking and functional accessory that might be doing some good for your body,' Business Insider's Karyne Levy said in her review of the bracelet.
Minkoff premiered two bracelets during New York Fashion Week: a gold chain-link notification bracelet and a studded lighting cable bracelet, seen here.
The notification bracelet uses Bluetooth to notify you of calls and texts from select contacts, while the lighting cable bracelet can connect to a USB cable to charge your phone on the go.
Minkoff also debuted a compact mobile charger that would easily fit in your bag and comes in a variety of glamorous styles.
Like many of the other wearables out there, Cuff provides a subtle way to receive notifications from your phone. Still, Cuff is different in that it markets its products as stylish devices that can also keep you safe. In case of an emergency, the wearer can use the jewelry's alert button to send a quick message to a friend or relative.
The line includes bracelets, necklaces, and a keychain, all discreetly embedded with the CuffLinc device.
'There's this aesthetic vision that technology doesn't have to scream technology,' Cuff founder Deepa Sood said to the New York Times. 'That was super appealing to me.'
Tory Burch designed a set of jewelry -- silicone printed bracelets, metal bracelets, and metal pendants -- that looks more like an accessory than a piece of technology that can count your steps.
The bracelets pair with the Fitbit Flex, which is about the size of a quarter and can be popped in and out of the jewelry. Each piece bears Tory Burch's signature colours and logos.
The partnership was announced at CES earlier this year, but you can buy the entire collection directly from Tory Burch's web site now.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.