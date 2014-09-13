8 Pieces Of Wearable Tech That Women Will Actually Want To Put On

Courtesy of Intel Intel partnered with Opening Ceremony for the MICA bracelet.

With the release of Apple’s sleek new Apple Watch this week, people in both fashion and tech have been looking at wearables with renewed interest.

The problem with wearable tech in the past has been that many of the devices are bulky and ugly, like a smartphone strapped to your wrist.

But Apple isn’t the only company making smart accessories that people will actually want to wear — major designers like Tory Burch, Rebecca Minkoff, and Opening Ceremony are partnering with tech companies to create beautiful accessories with high-tech capabilities.

The tech in these accessories is so subtle that even the most stylish women will want to have them on their wrists.

