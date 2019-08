The art of the argument is a tricky one. Despite your burning desire to simply prove your opponent wrong, the real way to win an argument takes a more careful, tactical approach. Watch and learn.

Produced by Justin Gmoser. Narration by Matt Johnston.

Follow BI Video: On Facebook



Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.