The 5 Best Ways To Start A Presentation

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images You’ve got less than a minute to persuade the audience you’re worth listening to.

Some studies say you’ve only got 15 seconds to grab an audience’s attention, while others say it’s closer to a minute.

Either way, the clock is ticking. As soon as you step in front of a group of people to start a presentation, you have a very small window of time to persuade them that what you have to say is worth listening to.

To help you keep your audience alert and interested, the experts at Big Fish Presentations in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, have prepared a presentation on the best ways to start your next talk.

We’ve published the slides here with Big Fish’s permission.

