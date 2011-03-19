10 Easy Ways To Speed Up Your PC or Mac

Yes--some of these things you'll be removing make your operating system look nice, but wouldn't you rather have a speedier computer?

On Windows 7, try disabling the pretty, albeit resource-hungry 'Aero' theme. Right click your desktop and then click 'personalise.' Choose the 'Window colour' tab and then uncheck 'Enable transparency.' Then, click 'open classic appearance properties' for more ways to make your PC uglier but faster

On Mac, try turning off 'Dock Magnification' and 'Minimize Using Genie Effect' in the Dock area of your System Preferences. Also, try and delete or relocate unnecessary desktop icons. Mac OS X takes a little memory hit for every icon you have on your desktop.