7 More Ways To Smash Through The New York Times Paywall

The New York Times is putting up the paywall they’ve been building at 2 p.m. Eastern Time today.Despite many attempts over the past week to circumvent the yet unborn paywall, New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. still thinks that “mostly high-school kids and people who are out of work” will be trying to scam the system.
We think there will be a lot more paywall dodgers than that.
It’s probably only a matter of time before the New York Times patches up these loopholes, but for now, we will show you the best ways to avoid the new fee the Times is asking of its huge online readership.
But, if you are planning to make the jump to a Times subscription, now’s a good time to act. They just announced a great introductory offer for the next month: $0.99 for four weeks of digital content.
The Paywall Smasher extension uses two lines of code to evade the New York Times paywall, and is definitely worth a shot for Chrome users.
Check out this video tutorial on how this Google Chrome extension works.
One way the Times could limit access to 20 articles per month is by monitoring your IP address to see how many times you've visited the site.
This method could be easily circumvented by:
- Visiting the Times website from your phone on the go, home computer, and work computer. This could potentially raise your limit to 60 article views per month (as long as you aren't using the same router each time). Note: Since you're most likely behind a router at home (one IP address for everything on your network), it's only worth using one device at home.
- Trying an IP address proxy like dtunnel, which will create a different IP address each time you visit the Times website.
We won't know for sure if these methods work until later today, however.
Drag the bookmarklet to your Bookmarks Bar and click it any time the New York Times asks you for money.
The developer of NYT Clean claims it was just a 'lunch time project,' but it supposedly works like a dream. There's no way to really test it until the paywall goes live, though.
Using a method that is probably similar to NYTclean's, this User Script avoids the paywall entirely, Lifehacker says.
The first step is to install A User Script manager like Grease Monkey for Firefox, Greasekit for Safari, or wait for the next step for Chrome.
Then, install a User Script that you can activate any time the New York Times blocks you. The script should put you on the other side of the paywall for any article.
The New York Times will allow you to read 20 articles per month for free, which for many people will be enough.
You also get a five-per-day allotment for visiting the Times' articles by searching for them using Google (like the Wall Street Journal paywall-avoidance method). Apparently, the five-article limit applies no matter what search engine you're using.
Boing Boing speculates that deleting your browser's cookies might work to prevent the New York Times from seeing how many times you've visited the website.
There are many ways to plug this loophole, they say, like 'perma cookies' or even IP address monitoring, but it's worth a shot. Switching browsers might also evade the paywall temporarily.
