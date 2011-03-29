7 More Ways To Smash Through The New York Times Paywall

Photo: Ellis Hamburger, WIkipedia

The New York Times is putting up the paywall they’ve been building at 2 p.m. Eastern Time today.Despite many attempts over the past week to circumvent the yet unborn paywall, New York Times publisher Arthur Sulzberger Jr. still thinks that “mostly high-school kids and people who are out of work” will be trying to scam the system.



We think there will be a lot more paywall dodgers than that.

It’s probably only a matter of time before the New York Times patches up these loopholes, but for now, we will show you the best ways to avoid the new fee the Times is asking of its huge online readership.

But, if you are planning to make the jump to a Times subscription, now’s a good time to act. They just announced a great introductory offer for the next month: $0.99 for four weeks of digital content.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.