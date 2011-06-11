The 8 Easiest Ways To Clean Up Your Facebook News Feed

Photo: Illustration: Ellis Hamburger
When you have a lot of Facebook friends, you might often find yourself glancing glassy-eyed over your news feed at a clogged and irrelevant news feed.We’ve put together some easy ways to clean up not just your news feed, but your friends list, to keep your news feed relevant and interesting.
If someone posts incessantly or invites you to hundreds of Facebook events, hover your mouse over the person's post, and then click the little blue X.
Click 'Hide All By' to make sure this person's posts never litter your news feed again.
Facebook populates your news feed with content from people that 'you interact with the most,' people you're tagged in pictures with and people you talk to.
Of course, you probably want to know about people you're tagged in pictures with, but sometimes the news feed can get stale.
Head to the bottom of your news feed and click 'Edit Settings,' then click the drop down and change it to 'All of your friends and pages.'
From this screen, you can also uncheck people you don't want to hear about en masse.
You can create custom news feeds for the group(s) of people you care most about, like 'family,' 'closest friends,' etc.
To make a list, click 'Friends' in the left sidebar, then click 'Edit Friends,' then click 'Create a List.' You'll be able to choose exactly who to add to your list.
Once you're done, head back to your news feed and click 'Most Recent,' then click the name of your list in the drop down. You'll only see news from those specific people.
Wondering how to make a list of people that can't see your tagged photos? Click here.
No, we don't care about the parties you're promoting every single weekend.
Click 'Account' in the top right corner of your Facebook screen, then click 'Privacy Settings.' Look to the bottom-middle of the privacy settings screen and click 'Edit your lists' under 'Block Lists.'
Then, enter in a person's name under 'Block event invites.'
Facebook is wonderful for networking and keeping in touch with people you care about, but your news feed can get very diluted if you have a lot of friends
As you use Facebook, make a conscious effort to do a little at a time by slowly unfriending the people you've never actually met, and the people who you met once and will probably never see again.
It can be a huge annoyance to keep seeing Farmville, or other app updates in your News Feed.
Hover your mouse of the post, then click the little blue 'X.' Click 'Hide this app.'
Many news websites and bands love to saturate your News Feed with everything they post on their websites, which can get pretty annoying.
Go to your Facebook profile, scroll down to your Interests, click 'More,' then click 'Show Other Pages' to see other pages you're subscribed to. They don't make it easy, do they?
Click a page, then scroll down to the bottom of the left sidebar and click 'unlike.'
There are some easy browsers extensions that will scrub away polls and questions with ease.
Here's our guide for how to get them.
