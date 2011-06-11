The 8 Easiest Ways To Clean Up Your Facebook News Feed

Facebook populates your news feed with content from people that 'you interact with the most,' people you're tagged in pictures with and people you talk to.

Of course, you probably want to know about people you're tagged in pictures with, but sometimes the news feed can get stale.

Head to the bottom of your news feed and click 'Edit Settings,' then click the drop down and change it to 'All of your friends and pages.'

From this screen, you can also uncheck people you don't want to hear about en masse.