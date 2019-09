Wrap a gift perfectly every single time thanks to this video we first saw over on BuzzFeed.

1. Lay out your paper and place your gift diagonally so that the edge of your gift creates the third side of a triangle with the wrapping paper.

2. Fold over two corners like so:

3. Tape!

4. Fold and flip over:

5. Fold and fold:

6. And tape! You’re done.

