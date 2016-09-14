You've been washing your hands all wrong -- here's the scientifically best way to do it

Washing your hands is a surefire way to rinse away potentially hostile microbes.
But is there a single best way to do it?
A study published in April found that those who did the six-step washing method recommended by the World Health Organisation were able to lower the bacterial count on their hands by 21%, while those who did a three-step method saw only a 6% reduction.
If you, too, want to get your hands as clean as possible, here’s the method for washing your hands the right way.
