How To Uninstall Apps From Your Mac Without Screwing Up Your Computer

When you boot up your Mac for the first time and want to install some applications, you find that all you need to do is download the app and drag it to your Applications folder.



If you want to uninstall an app, the process is not as “no strings attached” as you might expect given the simple installation.

We’ll show you how to use AppCleaner, an amazingly simple app that makes uninstalling apps seamless. Click here to download it.

When you begin using an app, it creates files and folders all over your computer. If you drag the application to the trash bin, these loose ends don’t get tied up.

You’ll hear the token “locked into place” noise when the app drops into the recycle bin, but you won’t have any way of knowing where those loose ends really are.

