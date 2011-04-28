How To Uninstall Apps From Your Mac Without Screwing Up Your Computer

When you boot up your Mac for the first time and want to install some applications, you find that all you need to do is download the app and drag it to your Applications folder.
If you want to uninstall an app, the process is not as “no strings attached” as you might expect given the simple installation.
We’ll show you how to use AppCleaner, an amazingly simple app that makes uninstalling apps seamless. Click here to download it.
When you begin using an app, it creates files and folders all over your computer. If you drag the application to the trash bin, these loose ends don’t get tied up.
You’ll hear the token “locked into place” noise when the app drops into the recycle bin, but you won’t have any way of knowing where those loose ends really are.
To uninstall an application from your Mac, simply drag it from the Applications folder to the trash bin. But what about all the other files it put on your computer?
Once you download the app, open it and drag the application file to the shortcut to your Applications folder.
If you try and trash an app, the Smart Cleaner feature stops you and lets you know what other related files you should delete. It's incredibly convenient because App Cleaner never needs to actually be running.
If you want to uninstall an application directly through AppCleaner, drag any application on your computer into the drop zone to get started.
