I made cloud eggs in the air fryer in under 10 minutes, and I’m never making them any other way

I used an air fryer to make fluffy eggs. Anna Haines

I hacked my own recipe for making cloud eggs in the air fryer instead of the oven.

The fluffy final product lives up to its name, plus it’s unbelievably convenient and mess-free.

Using a milk frother and a ramekin makes the recipe even easier.

After learning how to make cloud eggs in my air fryer I may never make them any other way again.

When I originally came across a Food Network recipe for cloud eggs made in the oven, I was intrigued but intimidated. It seemed like too much work.

So I began adapting the recipe using my air fryer instead, and after a few attempts, I’ve perfected the eggs.

Here’s how I make cloud eggs in an air fryer:

All you need is an egg, but certain tools will help

You can swap an electric mixer with a frother. Anna Haines

The original recipe calls for an electric mixer to whip your egg whites. As a novice cook, this is not something I have lying around the kitchen.

For a single egg, my milk frother did the trick. But you could also simply use a fork or whisk.

You can heat up your air fryer to 400 degrees Fahrenheit. Anna Haines

The temperature recommendation ranges, but I found 400 degrees Fahrenheit to be a happy medium.

Making everything in a ramekin eliminates extra dishes

Mix everything in a ramekin to avoid a mess. Anna Haines

As the air fryer was preheating, I separated the egg whites into a ramekin, making sure to keep the yolk intact.

This recipe advises making it in a separate bowl and laying the eggs on a baking sheet.

I opted for a ramekin so I could prep and bake everything in the same dish.

The egg whites took longer to stiffen than I expected

I used a frothing tool to whisk egg whites. Anna Haines

The recipe suggests whipping egg whites for two to three minutes. With my milk frother, it took four to five minutes for stiff peaks to form.

If you use a fork or whisk, make sure to mix it quite vigorously.

I air-fried the egg whites for three minutes

I put the whisked eggs in the air fryer for three minutes. Anna Haines

Once they were frothy and stiff, I popped the ramekin in the air fryer.

I let it cook for three minutes until the top puffed up.

The hardest part was laying the yolk

This was the most difficult part of the process. Anna Haines

Using the back of a spoon, I gently made a small well in the center of the egg white to carefully lay the yolk.

The first time I did this, I didn’t realize my spoon was wet and my egg white deflated. Make sure your spoon is dry.

You can switch up the total baking time

Your eggs can be runny or firm. Anna Haines

I popped the ramekin back in the air fryer at 400 degrees Fahrenheit for three minutes.

I baked the egg until it blistered over the top. For a softer yolk and fluffier white, I recommend reducing the bake time of this second step.

Once I nailed the recipe, I played around with add-ins

You can add in spices or vegetables. Anna Haines

I like folding green onions into the egg whites once they’re stiff right before baking in the air fryer.

But you can add other ingredients too – like cheese or bacon bits.

The final product tasted as good as it looks

I made my eggs on toast. Anna Haines

The eggs live up to their name. The texture was airy and fluffy like a cloud.

I like to pair mine with refreshing produce like alfalfa sprouts and sliced cucumber, on top of toast with cream cheese.

The egg’s consistency is so delightful, I often eat them straight out of the ramekin too.