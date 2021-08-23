Here’s what you need to know about getting to Philadelphia. Zoë Miller for Insider

Philadelphia reaches peak tourism in the summer.

Try to go in the spring to avoid large crowds and be able to see the cherry blossoms.

As of August, those traveling through the Philadelphia International Airport must wear a mask.

Philadelphia is one of the largest cities in the United States and a great destination for a weekend getaway.

It’s known for its historical charm, thriving art scene, famous cheesesteaks, and the “Rocky” film series. Plus there’s much more to explore once you secure your travel itinerary.

Here are some things you should know if you’re planning a visit:

Philadelphia reaches peak tourism in the summer when many come to visit historical sites

Philadelphia is loaded with amazing landmarks and sites to see, and many tourists flock here in the summer.

Perhaps the best time to visit is in the spring to avoid the crowds and enjoy the cherry blossoms after the city emerges from a cold winter.

Hotel prices reach their lowest prices in the winter, which is handy if you plan on traveling on a budget.

Philadelphia has its own airport and a few others nearby

Terminal A at the Philadelphia International Airport. EQRoy/shutterstock

The Philadelphia International Airport (PHL) is only a couple of miles away from the downtown hub.

The airport has seven terminals, a shopping and dining center, and a shuttle service to help patrons travel to their destination.

Masks are required regardless of vaccination status, according to its website. Those who don’t comply may be fined at least $US250 ($AU350).

Depending on where you’re visiting from, you may also be able to take trains, like Amtrak, or buses into the city. Visitors can also fly into New Jersey’s Trenton-Mercer Airport, which is less than an hour’s drive away from Philly.

Flight times, prices, and availability depend on what time of year you travel, but your best bet is to book your trip in advance, especially if you plan on going in the summer.