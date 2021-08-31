What you need to know about getting to Charlotte

Many visitors travel through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport. Fang Deng/Shutterstock

The best time to visit Charlotte, North Carolina, is in the fall when tourists leave the city.

Most visitors come through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport.

You are required to wear a mask at the airport. Check COVID-19 updates before traveling.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Charlotte reaches peak tourism in the summer

When planning your visit, you may want to consider avoiding large crowds, spiked prices, and unbearable temperatures. According to US News, Charlotte is the busiest – and hottest – from June through August.

If you are taking public transportation on your trip, familiarize yourself with the LYNX Blue Line, Charlotte’s first light-rail service. It operates every day of the week from 5:26 a.m. to 1:26 a.m. but tends to get crowded during rush hours and weekends.

Though many sites may have extended summer hours, an autumn getaway is better suited for a relaxing, scenic trip. The fall foliage is an added bonus.

Many travelers come through the Charlotte Douglas International Airport (CLT)

You can take an Amtrak, bus, or road trip to the “Queen City.” However, the easiest route could be a short plane ride to Charlotte, depending on where you’re traveling from.

Statista ranked CLT as the sixth busiest airport in the United States in 2020.

In fact, according to its website, it facilitates more than 50 million passengers annually. With this in mind, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) has enforced mask-wearing in airports until January 18, 2022.

The restaurants and stores in the airport are operating on limited schedules due to staffing issues. Its website recommends arriving at the TSA checkpoint three hours prior to flight times.

Passengers can check wait times using the wait times portion of its website.