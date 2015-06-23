Here's why your calendar is destroying your productivity

It turns out that our beloved calendars are the very thing holding us back from being truly productive.

Dan Ariely, professor of psychology and behavioural economics is fascinated with time management, so much so that he helped create calendar/to-do app Timeful. Here’s his advice for keeping on track.

Produced by Justin Gmoser and Joe Avella

