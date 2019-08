Cleaning expert and author of “Clean My Space” Melissa Maker breaks down how to clean your mattress. You’re going to need some baking soda, a vacuum cleaner with a brush attachment, and some time. This technique will free your mattress of odor, dead skin cells, oils, and dust mites.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.