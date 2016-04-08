The best watches you can buy on any budget

For the uninitiated, watches can be pretty intimidating.
Quartz or mechanical? Simple or complicated? Cheap or expensive? It doesn’t really matter — the most important thing is that you wear one.
Our friends at Onpointfresh.com have created a helpful infographic that shows the most popular models at every budget, so it’s easier than every to pick your daily companion.
