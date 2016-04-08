The best watches you can buy on any budget

Dennis Green

For the uninitiated, watches can be pretty intimidating.

Quartz or mechanical? Simple or complicated? Cheap or expensive? It doesn’t really matter — the most important thing is that you wear one.

Our friends at Onpointfresh.com have created a helpful infographic that shows the most popular models at every budget, so it’s easier than every to pick your daily companion.

Watchesonpointfresh.com

NOW WATCH: These are the watches worn by the smartest and most powerful men in the world

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.