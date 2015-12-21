The 10 best watches you can give for under $1,000 this holiday season

Nordstrom / Samantha Lee The Shinola Runwell Moon Phase retails for about $850.

Watches are a classic holiday gift, only slightly less common than sweaters and gift cards. But the truth of that matter is that many people aren’t well-versed enough to pick out the very best watch for their money.

Let us demystify for you. We’ve found 10 beautiful watches under $1,000 that would make an absolutely perfect gift for any man who wants a stylish and practical piece to wear at work or about town.

By and large, these aren’t watches for the watch snob — you’re better off buying him a gift card.

These are watches for the average wearer, who just wants something well-designed, beautiful, and high-quality to go on his wrist.

Timex Weekender Amazon The Timex weekender is one of the best deals in watches. For $30, you can give him a handsome, simple watch that comes in a variety of colour combinations and fits virtually any wrist. Price: $30 Seiko 5 Amazon A step above Timex's range is Seiko. The Seiko 5 is one of the best deals in watches, period. Pictured here is the stainless steel dress version, but it also comes in a military-inspired face option as well. Price: $71 Daniel Wellington Classic Cambridge Amazon It won't win any awards for precise timekeeping, but the Daniel Wellington is a reasonably priced watch that's sure to impress as a gift. It looks a lot more expensive than its $90 price point and comes with an endless variety of straps and face variations. Price: $90 Skagen Hagen Amazon Skagen watches are known for their sleek, ultra-slim profile. The minimalist face is broken only by a sub-second movement. Price: $165 Mondaine Helvetica Amazon The Mondaine Helvetica takes its cues from the most important font in the world, creating a handsome, understated gift for the design snob in your life Price: $264 Hamilton Khaki Amazon The Hamilton Khaki doesn't just sound tough -- it is. The face is covered with sapphire crystal, making it virtually scratch-proof. Price: $390 Uniform Wares M40 Date Uniform Wares It doesn't get more minimalist than Uniform Wares. Without even a brand logo on the face, the M40 Date completely steals the show. Price: $600 Filson Scout Watch Filson If Filson's watches look familiar, it's because they're made by fellow American brand Shinola. The collaboration, however, still puts the Filson spin on it, by making it tough as nails with the signature rugged Filson aesthetic. The Scout Watch was inspired by 1930s aviation. Price: $700 Shinola Runwell Moon Phase Nordstorm Detroit-based Shinola has been getting a lot of attention lately. Looking at the Shinola Runwell, with its fancy Moon Phase complication, it's really easy to see why. Price: $850 Sekford Type 1 Sekford Though Sekford is a newer British brand, you'd never know it. Their aesthetic is deeply rooted in tradition, especially the Type 1 model, which was inspired by vintage pocket watches. Price: £695 ($1,035 at the current exchange rate)

