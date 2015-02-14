7 minimalist watches to step up your style game

Some people think they don’t need to wear a watch since they can just check the time on their smartphones.

But a watch is about more than just checking the time. It’s also about style.

Since most of us dress conservatively at work and even at home, a fun watch is often the only way to subtly show off some personality.

Check out some of our favourites.

Avant Raw Black Watch

Why we love it:

Although it may sound like a contradiction, this watch is both modern and classic.

Nixon Anthem

Why we love it:

This watch’s strap has a bit of muscle, without being too flashy.

Deja Vu White by Projects Watches

Why we love it:



Another minimalistic watch — but check out those unique hands. If you’re looking for something that’s straight up cool, we recommend this.

The Grey Tryo Watch

Why we love it:



Something that isn’t black! We like this watch because the silver gives off the sleek-steel look, while the orange gives it a pop of spontaneity.

5 O’Clock Watch by Project Watches

Why we love it:



Plain face, plain strap — but there’s nothing boring about this watch. It’s sharp and we love that 5 on the face.

Ora Unica Watch

Why we love it:



If you want something that isn’t too pretentious, this watch is a good pick. That swirl gives off a fun vibe.

Witherspoon Navy Watch

Why we love it:



And last but not least, if you prefer something brighter, we recommend this orange-and-blue watch. It will be a great option in the summer.

