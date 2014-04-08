10 Incredible New Watches To Add To Your Collection

According to aBlogtoWatch, the new Speedmaster Mark II is the best Omega watch for 'price, design, and wearing desire.'

As a 'new vintage' watch, Omega took its historic case design and concept and produced a brand new collection from modern materials with an automatic movement.

'It is literally like giving people born a few decades too late a chance to enjoy what was one of the most iconic sport chronograph watches of all time,' says Adams. He believes the watch is reasonably priced at $6,250.