10 Incredible New Watches To Add To Your Collection

Another week full of luxury eye candy has concluded in Basel, Switzerland.
Baselworld, the enormous springtime watch and jewelry trade show, attracted thousands of visitors to ogle and buy at the latest generation of luxury accessories.
Ariel Adams, the founder and editor of aBlogtoWatch — a website that covers all things timepiece-related — shared his top picks from the show, focusing on “buyability” over impressive or novel watches. You can see aBlogtoWatch’s complete Baselworld 2014 coverage here.
According to aBlogtoWatch, the new Speedmaster Mark II is the best Omega watch for 'price, design, and wearing desire.'
As a 'new vintage' watch, Omega took its historic case design and concept and produced a brand new collection from modern materials with an automatic movement.
'It is literally like giving people born a few decades too late a chance to enjoy what was one of the most iconic sport chronograph watches of all time,' says Adams. He believes the watch is reasonably priced at $6,250.
Bremont is producing an aviation watch in collaboration with Boeing, the iconic plane company.
The Boeing Model 247 Chronograph will come with either a black or white dial, and Bremont promises to produce the watches out of 465 steel, a harder and more resilient alloy made by Boeing.
The chronograph version also contains a thin rotating bezel with a sapphire crystal overlay at $6,750, according to aBlogtoWatch.
Ever since Rolex upped the ante in affordable watches, Tudor wound up its competitive gears, creating what Adams thinks is the best value in Swiss watches today, with regards to style and quality.
The 42mm wide case, three-hand watch has a stylised vintage and 'tool-like feel.' Prices start at $US2,700.
This simple Zenith watch has 'perfectly sized hands,' according to Adams. The clean dial has easy-to-read Arabic numerals and a 'symmetrically placed' date window.
The steel case is modestly sized and relatively thin for containing Zenith's in-house automatic Elite family movement. It is priced at 5,200 Swiss Francs ($5,857 U.S.)
The Carrera CH is 80 one of the first watches to contain TAG Heuer's new, in-house made and designed CH 80 automatic stopwatch movements. The red details connect the the 'historically-inspired' dial with today's modern TAG Heuer.
The watch comes with either a black or white dial, contrasting chronograph subdials, and an 80 hour power reserve movement. The price is about $US5,500.
Blancpain released the new calibre F385 automatic chronograph that also operates at 5Hz. It exists as a chronograph (stopwatch) with a flyback complication and is the first watch in the series to include the movement.
The watch that comes in steel and ceramic with Liquidmetal hour markers, has chronograph pushers that work up to 300 meters under water. Shown here in steel, it comes on either a canvas strap or steel metal bracelet with a price starting at 13,800 Swiss Francs (15,545 U.S.).
Armin Strom decided to combine its skill for making and decorating movements for the first time into a single watch their One Week Skeleton.
Their manually wound model has seven days of power reserve, plus a power reserve indicator. According to Armin Strom, it takes the company 10 days to engrave and decorate the movement by hand.
'Most importantly, the result is breathtakingly beautiful. I literally cannot stop taking my eyes off of this engraved and open-worked golden beauty,' says aBlogtoWatch, adding that price of $49,900 'feels extremely fair for what you get.'
If you like to view the inner movement of your watch in a more subtle, stylish way, Maurice Lacroix's new Masterpiece Gravity combines a modern look with a sophisticated dial that is designed to show off its in-house made mechanism.
The brand produces even some of the most difficult-to-manufacture parts such as the silicon elements, as well as the metal hairspring. It is priced at around $US13,000.
The revival of Rolex's Pepsi bezel GMT-Master II contains high-quality ceramic parts with a new ceramic outer rim that is blue and red.
One of the more luxurious features of the modernized sports watch is the 18k white gold case.
Priced at $US40,000, Adams describes it as 'the least blingy high-end luxury watch of 2014.'
Chopard's 2014 collection of Grand Prix de Monaco Historique Chrono includes a black and yellow facade, three-hander, power reserve indicator, and a chronograph.
The collection uses a new titanium case that is polished with 'gorgeous' race-inspired dial details. Another significant element is the matte black hands and hour markers.
According to aBlogtoWatch, 'The mix of quality, composure, and sheer beauty make this a rare race-inspired men's watch one can easily wear on a daily basis.' It is priced at $US7,640.
