This is the best watch to have if you travel for work

Seiko The Astron Calibre 8X22 SSE093.

Knowing the local time of wherever you are is crucial when you travel. While you can manually adjust your watch to reflect the local time, there are some watches out there that can take care of this for you automatically.

Seiko launched its Astron collection of GPS Solar watches back in 2012, and the timepieces have become known for their energy-efficient design and practicality.

In March, the company introduced the new Calibre 8X22 series to its Astron collection. The new watches boast a slimmer case and a clean dial layout that allows users to see the current local time at a glance.

According to Susumu Kawanishi, the president and CEO of Seiko Corp. of America, the company created the collection to meet the needs of business travellers who often find themselves switching through time zones several times a month. The collection is ideal for those who want a watch that can keep up with their demanding schedule.

Prices for watches in the new series range from $1,700 to $2,400, depending on the style and model.

The watches can adjust to any time zone with the single touch of a button, and they’re built with a GPS solar module. The watches can absorb various light forms, not just sunlight, and they work even when the wearer is walking or in a vehicle.

Seiko The Astron Calibre 8X22 SSE085.

Once GPS signals are received, you’ll see the second hand on the watch start moving before it displays the current time.

The GPS solar module stores the absorbed energy into a self-recharging battery, and a charge level is indicated on the dial.

The slimmer case on this new series means that the antenna that receives GPS signals is smaller. The increased processing power of the circuit in the GPS module allows for stronger reception.

The new series also has a perpetual calendar that doesn’t need to be manually corrected until February 28, 2100. It’s accurate to one second every 100,000 years.

Wearers have the ability to show both their local and home times on the display. The watches are water-resistant up to about 328 feet.

Other design elements include a titanium case with black coating, a ceramic bezel, sapphire crystal with clear coating, and a titanium bracelet with super-hard coating. The SSE091 model also includes a coloured mother-of-pearl dial and a ceramic and titanium bracelet with a three-fold clasp and push button release.

The company currently has more than 50 different watches in its Astron GPS Solar collection.

