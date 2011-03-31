These Apps Will Add Android-Like Voice Commands To Your iPhone

rumours are mounting that the new version of Apple’s iOS (which will be previewed at Apple’s WWDC on June 6th) will include a much-improved and integrated Voice Control system that will enable you to search, make reservations, and more just by using your voice.



If you can’t wait that long, there are a few ways to get the most-desired voice functions right now.

We like using the current iteration of Voice Control on our iOS devices to play music and make calls when it’s too cold to pull our phones out of our pockets.

But besides this scenario, we barely ever use it. There aren’t very many commands, and you can’t speak to dictate texts like you can on Android.

We came up with a few great apps that will fix all that.

Siri is the basis for Apple's voice command overhaul In a rare move almost a year ago, Apple bought Siri, a personal assistant app that allows you to make dinner reservations by opening the app and asking for one. The backbone of Siri seems to be an elemental part of Apple's new iOS 5 (if the rumours are true), and the App is still available on the App Store. Definitely check this one out to make a dinner reservation, or just to get a taste of what's next from Apple. Price: free from the App Store Vlingo can even send emails for you Using Vlingo, you can not only dictate text, but you can also say commands for what to do with that text. For example, 'Facebook update needs coffee right now' will update your Facebook status with 'needs coffee right now.' The interface is pretty simple and the app also includes web search. The only caveat is that SMS and Email add-ons will cost you ($6.99 each, or $9.99 for both), but Vlingo comes with several great voice commands. Price: free on the App Store Unless you have a device with a front facing camera, you've definitely struggled with trying to take self portraits. Apple forces you to tap the small shutter button on the screen, which can be close to impossible if the device is flipped around. Voice Camera Pro changes all that with commands like 'shoot,' 'double' (to take two consecutive photos), 'share' to email a picture, and more. Try setting your device down on a table and say 'shoot' from a few feet away. This app could really come in handy. Price: $0.99 on the App Store Dragon Dictation is an amazing dictation tool that outputs to SMS or social networks Dragon Dictation is an incredibly reliable and accurate dictation tool that enables you to speak messages instead of typing them. iOS 4 enabled Dragon to output messages directly into apps themselves (no copy and paste required), so it's very convenient to use. Price: free on the App store The official Google App has several great voice actions built in Open up the app, tap the microphone icon, and say what you want. That's all there is to it, because Google does the rest and finds it for you. Whether it's 'Chinese food,' an address, or a search query, this app makes voice-searching easy. Price: free in the App Store VoiceActivator adds customisable native commands to iOS's Voice Control app VoiceActivator is an amazing jailbreak tweak that enables you to program just about any command into the device. Use this app in conjunction with Activator, and you can do just about anything on your device using only your voice. For example, you can very easily create a voice command that works within Voice Control. For example, you can set up Calendar to launch when you say 'Calendar,' or Google.com to launch in Safari when you say 'Google'. You can even set up a command so your device reboots when you say 'banana.' It's infinitely customisable, and it all works through the normal Voice Control screen. Price: $4.99 in the Cydia store, click here to see how the app works BONUS: Use this cheat sheet of commands on your iDevice's Voice Control feature Now that you've learned how to use your voice to take control of your iDevice... Check out these apps that will make you feel like you're in the future through augmented reality →

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.