The 11 best vodkas you can buy, according to mixologists and spirits experts

Absolut Elyx vodka.

Vodka is one of the world’s most popular spirits, and a key ingredient in traditional cocktails like martinis, Bloody Marys, and Moscow mules.

But despite its generally neutral base, not all vodkas are created equal; some can be harsh on the nose and throat, while others offer a silky or velvety texture.

Expert Kara Newman recommends Belvedere Single Estate vodka for something to drink straight and chilled, and a luxury vodka like Absolut’s Elyx to mix into a classic Cosmopolitan cocktail.

Vodka is one of the world’s most favourite mixers. From martinis to Bloody Marys, Moscow mules and even the classic vodka and soda, when it comes to cocktails everyone has a go-to vodka.

One of the reasons we love vodka so much as a cocktail base is because, by definition, vodka has traditionally been identified as a ‘neutral’ spirit. According to the TTB, “Neutral spirits [are] distilled or treated after distillation with charcoal or other materials so as to be without distinctive character, aroma, taste, or colour.” Translation: Vodkas are basically tasteless. But a high proof means they have become essential to livening up pretty much any drink, without changing the flavour.

Yet a new definition has emerged, which means there are now new ways to really shake things up (or stir, if you prefer). The definition now defines vodka as a neutral spirit that may be treated with up to two grams per litre of sugar and up to one gram per litre of citric acid, which can add new levels of character to the previously widely-considered basic booze.

“When trying out a new vodka, the first thing I always look for is the smoothness of spirit,” said Michael Johannesen, head mixologist at Watermark, a cocktail lounge and social club in Asbury Park, New Jersey that has been one of the trailblazers in redefining the scene in the beachside town. “Some vodkas can be extremely harsh to the taste and some are even brutal on the nose. The ones I tend to gravitate towards are the vodkas that go down easier or act as a great starting point for my mixtures.”

Johannesen said if you can sit the spirit at room temperature and if it has its own character and base, then it’s a quality product.

“In general,” added Kara Newman, spirits editor for Wine Enthusiasts magazine and author of several cocktail books, “I think the best vodkas are about the texture, whether that means silky, velvety, or crisp and clean, rather than flavour, which tends to range from absolutely neutral to nuanced.”

Mixologists and spirits experts have noted the subtitles of vodka for years. But now, with this new definition, perhaps it’s high time we begin paying attention to the vodkas we’re mixing into our own drinks.

Here are 11 of the best vodkas to reach for when serving up your favourite cocktails.

1. Ketel One

Ketel One Ketel One.

There’s a reason why Ketel One is a classic vodka – the family has been distilling it for hundreds of years using the same stills.

“It’s the same great product every time,” said Johannesen. “Even their flavored vodkas contain fresh fruits, and you can taste the heart and soul that goes into the product. I’m a firm believer of ‘if it isn’t broken, don’t fix it,’ and nothing is broken there.”

Johannesen’s go-to vodka drink is always a classic martini. If you’re a true vodka drinker, he said, you can never go wrong with a martini. He also recommended a vodka sour.

2. Hangar 1

Hangar 1 Hangar 1.

A balanced, straight vodka from Alameda, California, Hangar 1 is made from grapes and grain that results in a smooth, fresh, and slightly floral taste. Plus, the brand is committed to supporting local Bay Area farmers through a partnership with CUESA, which is a non-profit dedicated to creating a sustainable food system.

“I turn to them frequently when I’m brainstorming,” said Johannesen. He serves Hangar 1 in one of Watermark’s signature cocktails, the Violetta. The drink includes Hangar 1, fresh house-made lemon sour, and creme de violet.

3. Our/New York Vodka

Our/New York Vodka Our/New York Vodka.

What makes this vodka special is that it’s locally made in New York City – even the bottles are hand-made. In fact, their claim to fame is that they are the first distillery in Manhattan since the Prohibition.

“They use New York City tap water to create their vodka, which is pretty cool,” said Hannah Brock, cofounder of Salut, a producer of plant-based infusions for cocktails and mocktails. “Their flavour is one to beat, as well. Our/New York Vodka has a subtle taste that is clean and smooth, which goes nicely with infused fruits and herbs.”

4. Crystal Head Vodka

Crystal Head Vodka Crystal Head Vodka.

Incredibly clean and crisp on the palate, Crystal Head is exactly what you want in a vodka. According to Chris Kiertz, founder of Home Bar Awards and Sidecar, it’s the perfect backdrop for cocktails.

“Not to mention [you feel] like a badass pouring from a glass skull,” he added, noting its unique and edgy bottle design. “It’s definitely my go-to vodka when I’m looking to impress a crowd,” he says.

To drink, he recommended it in a Garibaldi screwdriver, which includes 1.5 ounces of vodka, six ounces of fresh-squeezed orange juice, and half an ounce of Campari.

5. Absolut Elyx

Absolut Elyx Absolut Elyx.

Considered to be Absolut’s luxury brand, Elyx is widely regarded as Absolut’s premium vodka. The vodka is made from winter wheat from just a single estate and uses the old-school methods of distillation, including using a vintage copper column.

“This is a crisp and super-clean vodka,” said Newman. “Plus, it works in pretty much any vodka cocktail.”

One of the best she recommends is a Cosmopolitan, but, she adds, you’ll have to add lemon since Cosmos traditionally are made with Absolut Citron.

6. Ao Vodka

Ao Vodka Ao Vodka.

Suntory may be widely known for its premium Japanese whiskey, but it also has a vodka that is turning heads. Ao Vodka is made on Kyushu Island in Japan, distilled from a rise base.

“It’s clean and silky, and doesn’t need much embellishment,” said Newman.

To drink, mix it martini-style, with a splash of dry vermouth and a ribbon of fresh cucumber.

7. Belvedere Single Estate

Belvedere Single Estate Belvedere Single Estate.

Belvedere has two Single Estate rye vodkas: Smogory Forest and Lake Bartezek. Smogory Forestis created with Diamond Dankowskie Rye from a single estate located in Smogory, which is a tiny village in Poland. The Lake Bartezek variation is made from the same rye, also on a single estate, located in Poland’s Masurian Lake District.

“I like both of these variations,” said Newman. “One is a bit more citrusy (Lake Bartezek), the other a bit sweeter and tinged with vanilla (Smogory Forest).”

This is a perfect example of the new “rule” of vodka, as it is loaded with character. Sip straight, and well-chilled.

8. NEFT Vodka

NEFT Vodka NEFT Vodka.

When a mixologist says this vodka is what got her through COVID-19, you know it has to be on the list.

“This is my all-time favourite vodka,” said Jaclyn Marfuggi, a professional mixologist with an impressive resume, including everything from a decade at the Parlor Hollywood to Sunset Marquis Hotel, Wolfgang’s Steakhouse, and the Playboy Mansion. “It is so clean and smooth that it really doesn’t need anything else.

However, if you do feel the urge to get a little creative, Marfuggi likes to muddle some strawberries, squeeze in some lemon and shake it up in a shaker. Pour into a Martini glass and top with a splash of Prosecco. You can even pour a little Aperol on top.

Fun fact: Marfuggi is a fitness instructor for Playojam and at the end of each evening class the tradition is to have a shot-sized glass of NEFT.

9. Grey Goose La Poir

Grey Goose La Poir Grey Goose La Poir.

A close second for Marfuggi is Grey Goose La Poir. The whisper of flavour is clean and far from overpowering, she says. It also stacks nicely with other ingredients.

“I like to mix it with lime and St. Germaine, shake it up into a martini glass – with or without rocks – and top with champagne,” she said. “Garnish with a thin shaving of Locatelli parmesan cheese.”

10. Carbonadi

Carbonadi Carbonadi.

Vodka purists like to call Carbonadi a ‘western style’ vodka because it varies a little bit from the traditional vodkas. Some vodka drinkers prefer a high ethanol level on the nose, but Carbonadi’s has a softer, lighter amount.

“Vodka can have so much personality and endless flavour expressions,” said Ricky Miller III, cofounder of Carbonadi Vodka. “It is my vodka of choice when I want to sip vodka straight.” He also recommended serving it on the rocks with a lemon twist.

11. Wódka

Wódka Wódka.

Wódka calls itself the “honest vodka,” aiming to stay as true to vodka history as possible. It’s created with rye that is milled, cooked, fermented, and distilled five times. And that’s really all she wrote. Clean, simple, quality.

“Wódka is a great workhorse vodka, and the only one we carry at my bar,” said Orlando McCray, director of the cocktail program at Night Moves in Brooklyn, the small sister club to the Four Horsemen restaurant. “The price is great and it’s a good example of price not always being relative to quality.

