26 Vintage Cocktails That We Should Bring Back

The cocktails of yesteryear were strong, delicious, and all-around classy.

NeoMan Studios, a design agency, created an awesome infographic of some of the best retro cocktails that are worth bringing back, from A to Z. They also gave a history of when these drinks were popular and fun facts about each cocktail.

Some of them may be familiar to anyone who’s ever frequented a modern speakeasy, but others like the citrusy XYZ, boozy Yorsh (made with beer and vodka), or the complicated Common Market are definitely worth a sip.

