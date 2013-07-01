You Have To Watch This Compilation Of The 77 Best Videos On Vine

We came across this video compilation of the best 77 Vines, and just had to share it with you. They come from a YouTube channel called Vine Compilations, which you should definitely subscribe to.



This video is 8 minutes of pure joy.

(If you’re unfamiliar, Vine is Twitter’s video-sharing app that lets you stitch together 6-second video clips and share them with your friends. It’s really popular, especially among teens.)

We don’t want to ruin the surprise for you, but it is incredible to see how creative people have gotten even though Vine has only been around for a few months.

Warning! Some of the Vines in the following video contain foul language.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

