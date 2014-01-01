The Best Vine Videos Of 2013

As 2013 comes to a close, people are posting various videos and pictures of their best moments this year. Twitter should be feeling pretty good about how well its video app Vine did this year. It was consistently one of the most popular apps on iPhone and Android.

A group called VineCompilations has compiled some of the most hysterical Vines this year and put them all into one video. While the 23 minute clip may be long, it’s definitely worth a watch. It has a Batman vs Bane tickle fight, adorable puppies and so much more. Watch the video below, which we first spotted on Digg.

Please enable JavaScript to watch this video.

