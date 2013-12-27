The 15 Video Games From 2013 Everyone Should Play

Three major factors combined to make 2013 for a great year for gamers.
First off, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 received a final flurry of exclusive games before the arrival of their successors. That final wave contained a solid mix of experimental titles like “Beyond: Two Souls” and blockbusters like “Grand Theft Auto V.”
Next up, Nintendo released a number of exciting games on its 3DS and Wii U platforms, including critical and user favourites “Pokemon X and Y” and “Super Mario 3D World.”
Finally, there was huge growth in support for independently made games with a focus on narrative over gameplay mechanics. With the help of Steam and the Humble Store, these indie titles were able to achieve far more exposure than they would have in years past.
Bioshock Infinite combined exciting gameplay with an engrossing story that looks at issues like nationalism and racism in early 1900s America.
Grand Theft Auto V's multiple characters and ways of tackling heists brought an unprecedented amount of freedom and choice to a series known for its open and interactive worlds.
Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag took a massive departure from its predecessors by changing its focus from cities in Europe and the Middle East to the islands of the Caribbean.
Critics couldn't get enough of the game's naval travel and combat.
See our review roundup for Assassin's Creed IV: Black Flag >>
Available on: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Xbox One, Wii U
The Last of Us is the latest game from the studio that made the 'Uncharted' series. Gamers expected a fun twist on the zombie-survival genre; what they got was an emotionally gripping tale backed by engaging gameplay.
Injustice: Gods Among Us tells the story of Superman becoming a patriarchal tyrant after failing to stop the death of millions.
With combat from the designers of Mortal Kombat and a story featuring the greatest heroes and villains in the DC Universe, Injustice is the must-play fighting game of the year.
See a trailer for Injustice: Gods Among Us >>
Available on: PC, PS3, PS4, Xbox 360, Wii U
This year's Tomb Raider reboot borrowed some of the best aspects of the 'Uncharted' and 'Assassin's Creed' series to create an amazing origin story for Lara Croft, one of gaming's most iconic heroines.
The developers of Beyond: Two Souls used motion capture to create a beautiful, interactive story starring Ellen Page and Willem Dafoe.
Ni no Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch combines great role-playing gameplay with beautiful artwork by Studio Ghibli, the animation studio behind 'Spirited Away' and 'Ponyo.'
Unlike other Zelda titles, players are free to tackle the temples in A Link Between Worlds in whichever order they prefer.
See a trailer for The Legend Of Zelda: A Link Between Worlds >>
Available on: Nintendo 2DS/3DS
If you were on the fence about buying a Wii U and love classic games like 'Super Mario 64' and 'Super Mario Galaxy,' this should make your decision a lot easier.
See our review roundup of Super Mario 3D World >>
Available on: Wii U
The game's stylised yet realistic graphics are perfect for showing off the Wii U's horsepower.
Available on: Wii U
Gone Home has players piece together what happened to a family in the 1990s by finding clues and making observations about their recently-abandoned home. It's received numerous game of the year awards and near-perfect scores from critics.
If you don't mind interaction and mystery taking precedence over action and horror, this might be the best game you play all year.
See a trailer for Gone Home >>
Available on: PC
You play as an entity haunting a house that a novelist and his family are staying in for the summer, and throughout the game you observe their wants and try to help the dad find ways to makes compromises so that he can succeed with his career while being a good father and husband.
Click here to see a trailer for The Novelist >>
Available on: PC
Pokémon X and Y delivered the series' classic feel while streamlining the gameplay for more experienced gamers.
A warning: X and Y each have exclusive Pokémon that aren't available on the other. This doesn't affect gameplay too much, though many kids have an aesthetic preference. Ask your son or daughter which he/she would prefer to avoid any problems.
See a trailer for Pokemon X and Y >>
Available on: Nintendo 2DS/3DS
In Animal Crossing: New Leaf, you're charged with serving as the mayor of a town full of adorably anthropomorphous animals.
Through mini-games and multiplayer, you improve and customise your town, character, and home. While it might sound silly at first, critics this summer couldn't get over how addictive it all is.
See a trailer for Animal Crossing: New Leaf >>
Available on: Nintendo 2DS/3DS
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.