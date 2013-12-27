The 15 Video Games From 2013 Everyone Should Play

Ubisoft ‘Assassin’s Creed IV: Black Flag’ gave a stale series a solid new start.

Three major factors combined to make 2013 for a great year for gamers.

First off, the PlayStation 3 and Xbox 360 received a final flurry of exclusive games before the arrival of their successors. That final wave contained a solid mix of experimental titles like “Beyond: Two Souls” and blockbusters like “Grand Theft Auto V.”

Next up, Nintendo released a number of exciting games on its 3DS and Wii U platforms, including critical and user favourites “Pokemon X and Y” and “Super Mario 3D World.”

Finally, there was huge growth in support for independently made games with a focus on narrative over gameplay mechanics. With the help of Steam and the Humble Store, these indie titles were able to achieve far more exposure than they would have in years past.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.