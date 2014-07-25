14 Of The Coolest Video Game Easter Eggs In The World

Just like filmmakers, video game designers sometimes hide little jokes in their games, called Easter eggs.
Sometimes it’s a secret room. Sometimes it’s a whole playable level. Sometimes it’s a secret message.
The first Easter egg appeared in a video game called “Adventure,” which was released in 1979 for the Atari 2600 console. The game’s author was annoyed he didn’t get credit for his work, so he buried the text “Created by Warren Robinett” in a room so deep in the game, it wasn’t found until a year later.
Since then, there have been hundreds of Easter eggs hidden in video games. And we’ve scoured the web to bring some of the coolest ones to light. (We’ve tried not to include any spoilers, but if you haven’t played some of the games mentioned, read at your own risk.)
In 'Batman Arkham Asylum,' there's a hidden room off Quincy Sharp's office that you need explosive foam to find. But once you do, you'll be rewarded with a map of 'Arkham City,' which happens to be 'Asylum's' sequel.
If you fulfil a super hard set of criteria in the Atari 400 and 800 port of 'Donkey Kong,' you'll get to see the coder's initials, LMD, on the start screen. The coder himself describes it as 'totally not worth it,' but someone took the time to find it.
Sports games even get in on the Easter egg action. In 'NBA Jam,' you can unlock certain political figures by pressing the buttons on your controller in a specific order. Democrats vs. Republicans like you've never seen them before.
There are a bunch of Easter eggs in 'Grand Theft Auto V' -- a nod to the Playboy mansion, UFOs -- but one of the coolest ones: Every day at 7 p.m. in the game, a re-creation of the movie 'Thelma & Louise' happens at a cliff near Trevor's helipad.
In Chapter 8 in 'Mirror's Edge,' shoot the sniper rifle at the engine of the truck as it comes around the corner. Then you have to hit the white spot that's in the middle of the orange sign on the building behind it. Your reward? A giant rat scurrying down the street.
Speaking of 'Mirror's Edge,' there's a reference to the game in downloadable content for 'Battlefield 3' (her shoes), as well as one in 'Battlefield 4.' If you look at one of the TV screens from a certain angle, you'll see the name Faith, which is the name of the protagonist in 'Mirror's Edge.'
Naughty Dog put a reference to an upcoming super secret game in 'Uncharted 3' -- a newspaper includes a headline about a deadly fungus, which is the premise of the game 'The Last of Us.' But Naughty Dog messed up; 'The Last of Us' wasn't announced till after 'Uncharted 3' came out.
In the sixth mission of 'Halo 4,' you'll notice two guards standing near a forklift. Wait around long enough until they start talking and you'll see that those aren't just two guards -- it's actually Conan O'Brien and Andy Richter.
If you hit the left and right trigger buttons a bunch on the menu screen of 'Call of Duty: Black Ops,' you'll get to play classic adventure game 'Zork.'
But wait, there's more! In 'Call of Duty: Black Ops II,' you can play a whole slew of old-school Atari games. It's in the Nuketown 2025 map. Shoot the heads off all the mannequins in at least 90 seconds and you, too, can be playing 'Pitfall.'
In Act 1, Chapter 1 of 'Gears of War 3,' shoot into four tubes and a chicken will fly out. Shoot the chicken and it turns into a golden fire-breathing monster chicken that you have to kill.
First a chicken, now a turkey. This egg is called 'Turkey Assassin,' and for good reason! In 'Assassin's Creed III,' hide behind a corner of your home at your homestead and whistle. When the turkey shows up, enter the Konami Code, and the turkey dawns and assassin's hood. (See below to learn what the Konami Code is.)
(video provider='youtube' id='44p6_oWuayE' size='xlarge' align='center')
Bonus info: The Konami Code is a cheat code that first appeared in the Konami game 'Gradius,' but was popularised by the game 'Contra' for the Nintendo Entertainment System. It gave a bunch of extra lives to the player after entering the code. Ever since, it's been used as the code to find a several Easter eggs.
The code is: Up, Up, Down, Down, Left, Right, Left, Right, B, A.
Nintendo Power Magazine ran a contest where the winner gets their name in the upcoming 'Zelda: A Link to the Past' game. The winner was Chris Houlihan. The room was so difficult to find, that nobody even knew it existed until several years later.
In 'Grand Theft Auto: Vice City,' the coolest Easter egg of all is hidden in one of the buildings in the downtown area of the west island.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.