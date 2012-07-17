[RANKED] The 8 Best Video Chat Services

The front facing camera is a requirement on today’s gadgets, whether it’s a laptop, tablet, or smartphone.



In our experience the front camera isn’t used as often as it should be.

Spice up your next meeting by sharing your computer’s screen, showing your face, collaborating on a document, or chatting with a friend.

The following services aim to make video chatting simple and easy.

8. WebEx: If you want to go corporate WebEx from Cisco is the corporate champion. The service allows video conferencing and can support desktop sharing for almost an unlimited audience. WebEx offers three plans. The first is free, it supports up to three users simultaneously, the second is $24 per month and supports up to 8 users with high def video, and the third can support up to 25 people in a single meeting in high def for $49 per month. 7. TeamViewer TeamViewer has a meetings feature built into its overarching product. It is designed for online meetings, team work, training, and presentations. Even when you're on the road you don't have to miss out on an important meeting because there is a mobile version available as well. TeamViewer is designed specifically for businesses and corporation so it does not come cheap. The business version is $749 per year, the premium plan is $1,499, and the corporate version will set you back $2,690. 6. FaceTime FaceTime isn't a screen sharing service per se but you can use it if you work in an Apple friendly environment. It's available on all Mac computers, iPod Touch, iPhone, and iPad. You must have a wifi connection in order for it to work on the mobile devices. An added plus is that FaceTime for Macs pushes HD quality video. 5. Google Plus Hangouts Google+ hangouts aren't specifically for work but can be an alternative to the business specific video services. Hangouts allow you to start a video chat with up to 9 people simultaneously. Individuals looking to collaborate should definitely consider taking advantage of Google+. It's free and built into your web browser so there isn't an extra program to download. 4. join.me Join.me is super simple to use. The site makes it easy to share your screen for collaboration, training, helping others or showing off. Join.me has a free basic plan but offers a pro plan too. The pro version is $19.99 per month and offers everything in the free version, plus unified audio, presenter swap, pro desktop app, personal link & background, meeting schedule, international conference lines, and much more. 3. Meetings IO Meetings IO makes it easy to host a virtual meeting or just hang out with friends. The service lets you see individuals face to face to help facilitate discussion and increase collaboration. You can also easily share your screen. 2. Skype Skype is pretty much synonymous with 'video chat' nowadays. It makes it easy to see coworkers, conduct interviews, share screens and more. The best thing about Skype is its ease of use and free price tag. You can also use skype to make phone calls over the web. 1. ooVoo ooVoo is one of our favourite services. It is a video chat client available for Facebook, Windows, Mac OS X, iOS, and Android. ooVoo allows you to make video calls, send text messages, and securely share files (up to 5MB) for free. The company also offers more features through two paid plans,ooVoo Pro and ooVoo Plus. In addition to having access to all of the free features paid users can record video calls, video conference with up to 12 people, securely send up to 25 MB, and much more. Now check this out... Everything Amazon's rumoured Smartphone Needs To Be A Smash Hit >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.