The 10 Best Video Cameras On The Market

While a smart phone video camera can do alright in a bind, for quality and quantity you’ll want a true video camera to capture the moment in front of the lens.

Thanks to the experts at FindTheBest, we put together a list of the best camcorders and video cameras currently on the market.

FindTheBest ranked each camera based on multiple criteria: expert ratings from sources like CNET and PCMag, video resolution, features, image stabilizer, release date, power consumption, focus, and frame rate.

10. Sony HDR-PJ650V ($1,099)

The Sony HDR-PJ650V is a compact, high definition camera with a hefty price tag. It includes many features and benefits that similar sports cameras do not, like auto focus, image stabilisation, and a 3-inch touch screen.

9. GoPro Hero3+ Black Edition ($400)

GoPro went public very recently, and there’s been a lot of buzz around the action-oriented cameras. The GoPro Hero3+ Black Edition is an update to the Hero3, with improved battery life, faster Wi-Fi capabilities, and a lighter frame. GoPro cameras are a great choice for a sports camera with high quality video and excellent shooting options.

8. Sony POV Action Camera HDR-AS100V ($268)

CNET reviewed this sports model as “Sony’s best action cam yet,” due to its built-in image stabilisation and high quality recording. The Sony POV HDR-AS100V also comes with a waterproof case and rechargable battery pack.

7. Sony Handycam HDR-PJ790V ($1,999)

If you’re looking for a compact camera with a ton of internal memory and features, the Sony Handycam HDR-PJ790V is a high quality option. It includes face detection, flash, and a built-in projector that can show up to 100 inch videos.

Amazon

Panasonic HC-X920

6. Panasonic HC-X920 ($1,000)

The Panasonic HC-X920 is another full-feature compact camera on the market. It has a 38.28 total megapixels performance, a 3.5 inch touch screen, and image stabilisation, but cons include a short battery life and no internal storage.

5. Canon Vixia HF G20 ($899)

Whether you’re a professional or are new to the video scene, the Canon Vixia HF G20 is sure to deliver impressive results. Its image censor was improved for low-light filming, and its 3.5 inch touch screen and electronic viewfinder make it easy to see what you’re capturing on camera.

4. Panasonic HC-V720 ($849)

PC Mag writes that the Panasonic HC-V720, “captures footage that is noticeably better than other camcorders in this class.” This Panasonic updated model has a 21x above-average optical zoom, as well as Wi-Fi capability to take your video camera wireless.

3. Canon Vixia HF G30 ($1,399)

Although pricey, the Canon Vixia HF G30 is worth it if you take your video making seriously. Another con is its heavy weight, but its 20x zoom, high definition recording, and dual SD slots are just a few of the features that make up for its less desirable qualities.

2. Canon Vixia HF200 ($599)

Amazon GoPro HERO3 Black Edition

The Canon Vixia HF200 is a smaller sports camera with a sleek design, 15x zoom, and solid images for both photos and videos. Its features include flash, image stabilisation, face detection, and a night scene mode.

1. GoPro HERO3 Black Edition ($378)

Whether you want to take your camera on a roller coaster or discover the inner workings of your dishwasher, the GoPro is prime to capture awesome moments no matter where you are. The HERO3 Black Edition is fast and powerful.

