11 Awesome Apps To Take And Make Perfect Videos On Your Phone

The cameras on your smartphone and tablets are incredibly helpful when it comes to capturing a moment in action.

But the filters and lenses built into these devices are not always reliable. That’s where apps come in.

The Google Play Store and App Store have a selection of programs that will help edit clips, add filters, position lenses and other tasks that in days gone by would have required a film crew.

Horizon eliminates the most frustrating aspect of a smartphone camera. Earlier this week, Horizon launched to address a pesky problem related to smartphone cameras. The app lets you record horizontal videos regardless of how you hold your phone. Replacing the usual camera found on most phones and tablets, Horizon can harness the built-in gyroscope to ensure that videos are kept in place. Unfortunately, the app sometimes reduces the video's resolution, meaning it might be grainier or less sharp. But that could be an ok trade-off if you really need to frame your video horizontally. Price: Free Available: iPhone Cameo is an excellent tool for aspiring filmmakers. You'll practically receive a full film school education using Cameo. The app is equipped with the ability to create an endless amount of videos. Special effects and other editing tools are built into the program giving creative users a large arsenal of features to produce high-quality films. Web profiles were a new addition to the app so professionals have an easier way of sharing their stuff with each other online. Price: Free Available: iPhone Mindie will launch your music video career. Mindie helps you produce your own brief music videos. By harnessing a short clip of any song in iTunes, you'll be able to create your own mini-music video similar to a Vine. The limit is seven seconds but use the camera on your phone or tablet to quickly capture a moment. The music that was selected will play in the background. Price: Free Available: iPhone Lightt works best for easy editing on the go. When that video you just made isn't quite perfect, use Lightt to make any edits you need quickly and efficiently. From the touch screen, users can instantly add music and voice overs while capturing something in action. Combine clips from other projects to make a feature length film. A perfect app for people who want to make an exciting documentary. Price: Free Available: iPhone Plotagon brings your screenplays to life with awkward videos. Before you try to create that award-winning short film, download Plotagon to help flesh out your screenplay. The best part? Plotagon will bring your words to life in a hilariously awkward video. As you type every page, the program will create a video to see each scene in action. If you're a visual learner, Plotagon is the perfect tool to teach you how to be a great writer. Price: Free Available: Mac Wordeo proves that pictures are worth a thousand words. Wordeo is a messaging app that fuses words and pictures together to create unique videos. Type a text message which will then be imposed on top of a video. You'll be able to share this wordeo on the actual website or with friends. Feel free to change the videos that they offer you or add your own. Price: Free Available: iPhone Flipagram uses Facebook to create a video montage of your favourite memories. Flipagram pulls from Facebook, Instagram and your camera roll to create a video of your memories. Select your favourite moment, arrange them in order and then post to your favourite social network. It's that easy. This app is perfect for creating a digital scrapbook of a family party or holiday. Price: Free Available: iPhone and Android Use Vine to make excellent comedy compilations. Comedy careers don't have to be formed in clubs, they can quickly be made online with the Vine app. Twitter's six second video creator has gained tons of popularity for several of its hilarious video compilations that appear online. All you have to do is point and shoot your camera at something, upload it to the site and edit it. You'll immediately have a great mini-movie to watch. Price: Free Available: iPhone, Android, and Windows. Instagram Video's longer time limit gives filmmakers more room to experiment. Instagram Video can create a video for 15 seconds which gives you the chance to experiment with fancy filters and more. Comedic shorts haven't exploded in popularity like they have on Vine but Instagram Video leaves some more room to try something different. The video segment of the popular photo sharing tool has potential to grow even more so this app can help deliver you some excellent videos. Price: Free Available: iPhone, Android, and Windows. Use Directr to tell a powerful story for your business. Small business owners will love Directr. It's free of jargon and contains tools that are easy for anyone to understand. Directr can sync with all of your social media accounts and distribute the short advertisement you make for a newsletter or TV ad. You'll never have to worry about marketing costs when you can use this app to make your own. Price: Free Available: iPhone Jumpcam recruits friends to make collaborative films. Friends helping friends means you can produce a phenomenal video. That's why Jumpcam is a perfect app. All you have to do is start your own short clip. Upload it to the website and invite friends and family to add more to it. Cousins and college roommates can work with you to extend what you filmed from anywhere in the world. After you get all the contributions, incorporate into one big movie. Price: Free Available: iPhone and Android.

