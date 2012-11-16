The 10 Best Vegetarian Restaurants In Los Angeles

Photo: Facebook
Last Saturday, the city of Los Angeles officially embraced “Meatless Mondays,” an initiative designed to encourage residents to go vegetarian one day each week. It is the largest city in the country yet to vote the measure through.But just because the city unanimously adopted the resolution doesn’t mean Californians will be at a loss for dining options. In its 2013 LA and Southern California Restaurant Survey, Zagat listed the top 10 vegetarian restaurants in the city.
All of these eateries are not only highly-rated, but some even have a few menu items for the carnivores, too.
Food: 22
Decor: 14
Service: 20
Cost: $18
Vegan Glory is a Thai restaurant that offers strictly vegan and organic options. It has over 100 dishes to choose from, including burgers and burritos, plus desserts like vegan carrot cake and deep fried banana spring rolls.
Food: 22
Decor: 18
Service: 18
Cost: $20
Urth Caffé was America's first exclusively organic coffee company. They work with sustainable coffee growers and even have their own tea garden to produce the freshest blends.
Food: 22
Decor: 14
Service: 19
Cost: $18
For over 40 years, Follow Your Heart has been serving Californians delicious lacto-vegetarian fare (meaning they serve some dairy products). The restaurant is tucked away in the back of the health food market serving up homestyle, organic comfort food.
Food: 22
Decor: 16
Service: 20
Cost: $21
This restaurant offers Macrobiotic Cuisine, and stresses in-season natural foods without any refined sugars, eggs, dairy, red meat or poultry. They even have a kids menu with items like a Grilled Soy Cheddar Cheese Sandwich with a side of organic carrot sticks and apple wedges.
Food: 23
Decor: 21
Service: 21
Cost: $30
This chain of healthy restaurants has New American cuisine items made in a vegetarian- and vegan-friendly way. But carnivores rejoice -- there's also chicken, grass-fed beef, and seafood to eat on the menu as well.
Food: 23
Decor: 18
Service: 21
Cost: $16
Veggie Grill prides itself on being the cheap and delicious place to eat good-for-you foods, fast. They're beloved for their sweet potato fries and surprisingly tasty salads, not to mention home-made desserts without dairy, trans fats, refined sugars, or cholesterol.
Food: 23
Decor: 18
Service: 21
Cost: $26
Real Food Daily has been serving Southern Californians vegetarian options and fresh organic produce at its chain of eateries for almost 20 years. 90% of their food is grown by local farmers, and is free of refined sugars, animal products, white flours, preservatives, and artificial sweeteners.
Food: 24
Decor: 27
Service: 21
Cost: $28
This unique 100-year-old Vaudeville theatre has been redesigned to offer restaurant and lounge spaces with vegan, vegetarian, and non-vegan options. However, those with gluten allergies should be careful -- the kitchen makes its own pizza crust so flour is in the air.
Food: 24
Decor: 20
Service: 21
Cost: $25
Cafe Gratitude is a small chain of restaurants in Southern California that specialises in gourmet vegan dishes with 100% organic ingredients. They support sustainable agriculture, environmentally friendly products, as well as local farmers.
Food: 25
Decor: 17
Service: 22
Cost: $17
Native Foods Café has been serving home-made and 100% plant-based food since 1994. The so-called 'fast-casual' vegan restaurant has everything on its menu from Native Nachos to a Portobello and Sausage Burger.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.