What vegetarian dishes look like in 10 places around the world

Dal bhat is the national dish of Nepal, and it consists of ingredients like lentils, rice, and vegetables

Korea’s soondubu jjigae is a spicy, tofu-laden stew.

Sicilian caponata is a cooked summer-vegetable symphony that typically contains eggplant and tomatoes.

Fortunately for those who don’t eat meat, there are a lot of ways to consume vegetarian food around the globe.

Here are some of the best vegetarian-friendly dishes from around the world that you may want to try.

​Dal bhat tarkari is a delicious, filling, and well-balanced meal in Nepal.

This is a national dish that consists of lentils, rice, and vegetables with some pickles.

The thing that makes it unique is that there’s no single recipe for dal bhat tarkari– different regions and households all have different ways of making it.

Even though the main ingredients are often the same, the seasonings and seasonal vegetables in the takari part of the dish often vary.

Korea’s soondubu jjigae might make you rethink what you know about tofu.

This sort of spicy tofu stew makes use of extra-soft tofu to give this dish a pleasing, creamy texture. Best of all, it’s completely adaptable and you’ll often come across dozens of different recipes for this dish.

Some might be vegetarian-friendly, some might involve seafood, and some might involve meat – but it’s really all about preference.

If you love caramelised onions and smoky lentils, Lebanon’s mujaddara is for you.

Carlos Bohorquez Nassar/Getty Images Caramelizing the onions adds incredible depth to this Lebanese vegetarian dish.

Caramelizing the onions adds incredible depth to this Lebanese rice and lentil dish. Generally, the more patience you have when caramelizing the onions, the tastier your results can be.

This dish often considered to be a comfort-food staple and is the kind of recipe that gets passed down within families from generation to generation.

It might be served alone or with side dishes, including some that involve meat, but it’s a delicious and fairly dense vegetarian-friendly meal on its own.

Chana masala — a Punjabi staple — is a symphony of flavour depending on the blend of spices you use.

A northern Indian vegetarian favourite, chana masala– also called chole – is a chickpea stew made with tomatoes and ample spices that are warming, savoury, and soothing at the same time.

Many well-stocked Indian grocery stores offer a variety of pre-mixed chana masala spice blends that you can buy – or you can toast your own and keep your favourite spice blend handy if you make this dish often.

Since many recipes call for dried chickpeas, there are plenty of Instant Pot-friendly variations of this dish around as well.

Ethiopia and Eritrea’s shiro wat served with injera is a vegan-friendly staple that is delicious, comforting, and best served with plenty of berbere​.

Shiro wat is a protein-rich, chickpea-based or bean-based spread typically served with injera – the fermented, gluten-free national flatbread of both Ethiopia and Eritrea.

The flatbread is usually made with teff flour, or sometimes a mix of teff and other flours – and is flat, spongy, and also serves as an eating utensil for whatever dishes it accompanies.

Shiro wat, meanwhile, is protein-packed, smooth, and spicy – depending on how much you like the traditional berbere spice blend, which you can adjust to taste.

It is especially popular during both Lent and Ramadan, according toChef Marcus Samuelsson.

Variations on locro — a hearty and delicious Andean stew — are served all over South America.

HannLeonPhoto/Getty Images In some areas, versions of this dish may not be vegetarian-friendly.

No matter who’s serving this South American vegetable stew, there’s one major requirement: it must have potatoes.

Beyond that, variations might include corn, beans, pumpkin, quinoa, and cheese, whereas non-vegetarians sometimes add meat.

Peruvian and Ecuadorian recipes are often vegetarian-friendly, but Argentine variations usually contain meat, like beef and pork.

Malfouf are savoury Palestinian stuffed cabbage rolls that can easily be vegetarian-friendly.

Marton Hadi /EyeEm/Getty Images There are both vegetarian-friendly and meat-filled versions of this dish.

The further you read about Middle Eastern food traditions, the more stuffed vegetable recipes you’ll see – and cabbage is no exception.

Many recipes for malfouf call for a mixture of lamb and rice – but in Yasmin Khan’s book “Zaitoun: Recipes from the Palestinian Kitchen,” her delicious version involves lentils, and is also gluten-free if that’s a concern in your kitchen.

Other interpretations may call for chickpeas – but any way you stuff it, malfouf are delicious.

Spain’s tortilla de patatas — also sometimes called a Spanish omelet​ — is a delightful vegetarian snack or meal.

If you’ve made frittatas before, the method used for tortillas de patatas may seem quite familiar.

Typically, cooked onions and pieces of peeled, cut potatoes are mixed with the eggs and seasonings to create a delicious, fluffy omelet that gets sliced into wedges before serving.

Caponata is a Sicilian specialty that makes the most of summer eggplant and tomatoes.

As Eleonora Baldwin wrote for Gambero Rosso, many traditional Italian recipes might involve animal proteins – but it’s also not uncommon for them not to be vegetarian-friendly.

This sweet and sour summer-vegetable classic isn’t difficult to make at home, especially if you follow this very thorough video from Lidia Bastianich.

The plate consists of eggplants, celery, and other vegetables that are simmered until tender and served over bread.

Macaroni and cheese is a classic vegetarian-friendly American dish.

Crave Kitchen and Cocktails/Facebook You can switch up which cheeses you use in this dish.

An iconic, mouth-watering vegetarian dish from the United States is macaroni and cheese.

This warm and ooey-gooey noodle dish basically consists of melted cheese and pasta. Aside from the two essential ingredients that make up this classic – plus likely some milk and butter – most people switch up this recipe as they please.

