Veganism is catching on. So much so that Chipotle even started cashing in on the trendy diet with its tofu-based sofritas.
Ever since celebrity endorsements started pouring out about animal-product-free dining almost a decade ago, Los Angeles has been seen as the epicentre of the movement.
America’s first vegan restaurant even opened on Sunset Boulevard in 1969, attracting legends such as Marlon Brando and John Lennon.
And as veganism keeps growing, the dining options just keep getting better and better.
Here are the 10 best vegan restaurants in LA, compiled by our friends at Yelp.
Carnivores shouldn't shy away from Veggie Grill. Yelp users rave about their satisfying vegetarian meat, especially the chickn.
'So, have no fear, Veggie Grill would put your meat free meal or substitute meat nightmares to rest,' Yelp user Whitney P. wrote. 'I ordered one of the entrée salads with some sort of imitation chicken on it and my fiancé got the same but with faux steak. Both were surprisingly amazing, but the chicken was better.'
Note: Yelp's search results are based on an algorithm that is designed to provide the best results based on a number of different factors including review text, ratings, and number of reviews. Because several factors are taken into account, this is why you may see a 3.5-star restaurant with 500 reviews showing above a 4-star one with 15 reviews.
This small Latin restaurant has a great atmosphere with live music and excellent pupusas and tacos.
'This place is amazing. I had a flower papusa, plantains, and a mango coconut smoothie. Everything was delicious,' Yelper R.J. wrote. 'The papusa was homemade and fresh with salty cheese, and the mango coconut smoothie wasn't loaded up with sugar, it simply contained those two ingredients. The wait staff was very friendly.'
With locations across the West Coast, this restaurant has an expansive menu that includes meals like a Bistro Steak Sandwich and Chicken Run Ranch Burger.
'Vegans are modern day tricksters. All of which I am amazed by with every visit,' Jessica Y. wrote. 'There is a lot of thought that goes behind the dishes to make Vegan food not only delicious, but appealing to the regular restaurant-goer. I'm seriously a meat lover, and now a vegan food lover.'
Vegan diners are impressed with the quantity of raw options on the menu at this pricey, positivity-themed joint.
'The concept of the menu is fun, except you will probably forget what you ordered before it arrives because the names don't reflect the item ordered. They are all named after feelings, like 'I am...happy,'' Yelp user Carey S. wrote. 'I had a wrap that was entirely gluten and etc free and I am to this day completely baffled as to how it didn't just crumble when I picked it up. I'll be darned, the 'tortilla' kept its shape and satisfied my appetite.'
The only Japanese restaurant on the list, but on par with all the others with its memorable atmosphere and rave-worthy sushi.
'Great, attentive servers and AWESOME vegan sushi. I don't eat meat and have been looking something like this for a long time,' Rosemary O. wrote. 'The servers are great at giving suggestions if you're overwhelmed. It's so cute and romantic you won't even believe you're inside a wacky mall.'
This super-packed restaurant has live music every Thursday and Sunday. Visitors praise their different types of 'bowls.'
'Sage for brunch is a vegan wonderland. The original Sage Organic Vegan is more intimate than the new location in Culver City, but both have their charms,' Christopher C. wrote. 'This place is very much Echo Park and the clientele resembles that. That's not a bad thing. The menu is straight vegan glory with anything you can imagine being possible and the amazing thing is it's not just veggies. For those doubters, try it before you hate it.'
Not your typical pizza joint, Cruzer serves all types of vegan Italian fare that Yelp users claim is even better than the 'real' stuff. But don't expect to dine in: It's usually so packed you won't get a seat.
'I'm not a Vegan, but when asked to choose a pizza place for delivery, I always opt for Cruzer. Their BBQ Chicken and Philly Cheese Steak thin crust pizzas are out of this world,' Yelper Jenna F. wrote. 'I crave them and think about them way too much than I should admit. Also, don't forget to try the potato wedges with ranch dressing - they're not to be missed!'
This market-style restaurant serves Ethiopian food near the University of Southern California. The layout lets you mix and match your food, trying a little bit of everything.
'It's a cafeteria-style restaurant and they had a good amount of options available. I got a little bit everything. It was so flavorful and filling but not heavy,' Yelper Talia B. wrote. 'The ingredients are fresh, well prepared and they give generous portions. (Also, because of the steady stream of customers, the food was hot and fresh from the kitchen. No sitting out and re-heating food here.)'
Everyone raves about the friendly and fast service at this Sunset Boulevard joint. Their menu includes everything from burgers to tacos to pad Thai.
'Absolutely fell in love with this place. Homemade cheese for the nachos made from cashews which tastes effortlessly amazing,' Yelper Ani M. wrote. 'Their Tom Kha soup also became one of my personal favourites... it's light enough, but flavorful and filling! Also, they really don't skimp you on the veggies, it's a pretty decent size bowl. Highly recommended, great service.'
OK, so this one might not be a real restaurant, but Yelp users claim these unique and delicious juices/smoothies are worth the high prices. The raw, vegan ingredients in some of the drinks include bee pollen, dandelion, and evening primrose oil.
'Smoothies are super delicious! My favourite is the Turkish Coffee!' Yelper Annie C. wrote. 'While the drinks are pricey, they fill the cup all the way up to the dome, that I usually have a hard time finishing the whole drink! As a healthy meal replacement, it's definitely worth the money.
