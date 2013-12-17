The 10 Best Vegan And Vegetarian Restaurants In New York City

Vegetables are coming back in a big way. Acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichtenannounced last week plans to add a vegetarian restaurant with some vegan fareto his ABC empire.

Vongerichten told The New York Post that the soon-to-open space, called ABC Home Grown, will be “like an indoor Union Square green market” with local fresh produce, preserves, and specialty goods.

But New York City is already home to a number of fantastic restaurants that cater to vegetarians and vegans. The editors at Zagat helped us compile a list of the top 10.

Restaurants are rated on a 30-point scale, based on periodic customer surveys, in the categories of Food, Decor, and Service. Scores between 26 and 30 are typically reserved for restaurants that are “extraordinary to perfection.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.