The 10 Best Vegan And Vegetarian Restaurants In New York City

Vegetables are coming back in a big way. Acclaimed chef Jean-Georges Vongerichtenannounced last week plans to add a vegetarian restaurant with some vegan fareto his ABC empire.
Vongerichten told The New York Post that the soon-to-open space, called ABC Home Grown, will be “like an indoor Union Square green market” with local fresh produce, preserves, and specialty goods.
But New York City is already home to a number of fantastic restaurants that cater to vegetarians and vegans. The editors at Zagat helped us compile a list of the top 10.
Restaurants are rated on a 30-point scale, based on periodic customer surveys, in the categories of Food, Decor, and Service. Scores between 26 and 30 are typically reserved for restaurants that are “extraordinary to perfection.”
187 9th Ave. (and other locations)
Food: 23
Decor: 18
Service: 21
Average Cost: $US35
Blossom's noted for inventive vegan fare, like a mushroom dish that mimics calamari and a seaweed-tofu combo that tastes like cod.
460 Amsterdam Ave. and 41 E. 11th St.
Food: 23
Decor: 16
Service: 17
Average Cost: $23
This cafe fits into a kosher and vegan diet. In addition to the full menu of entrees, you can also order from Peacefood's organic bakery.
1426 3rd Ave. and 401 6th Ave.
Food: 23
Decor: 19
Service: 20
Average Cost: $US36
This vegetarian restaurant comes equipped with an organic juice bar specializing in fruit smoothies. The rest of the menu features Asian accents.
Decor: 24
Service: 23
Average Cost: $41
Vatan serves vegetarian Indian food, specializing in Gujarati dishes. Most things on the menu come in all-you-can-eat Thali format for $US30.
1307 3rd Ave. and 2427 Broadway
Decor: 17
Service: 21
Average Cost: $34
This cafe has an organic vegan menu that changes seasonally. Candle Cafe also earned distinction as the first Certified Green Restaurant in New York City by the Green Restaurant Association.
Decor: 22
Service: 24
Average Cost: $53
This vegan joint specialises in raw cuisine. During winter months, Pure Food & Wine seats dozens in an intimate dining room. In the spring and summer, even more flock to their private back garden.
Decor: 22
Service: 24
Average Cost: $47
Candle 79 offers vegan fine dining. You can complement the food with organic wine.
Decor: 24
Service: 23
Average Cost: $51
This place serves traditionally prepared Korean vegetables. The tradition extends to the atmosphere: customers leave their shoes at the door and sit low to the ground.
Food: 25
Decor: 17
Service: 24
Average Cost: $50
Chef-owner Amanda Cohen loves experimenting with vegetables. You'll find everything from jalapeno hush puppies to a celery cheesecake roll on the menu.
45 Spring Street and 222 Waverly Place
Food: 26
Decor: 9
Service: 16
Average Cost: $13
Taïm serves Israeli food heavy on falafel. It has a takeout counter with a few stools for an intimate eating environment.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.