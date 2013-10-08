The 15 Best Value Law Schools In America

With the unrelenting rise of law school tuition — and the equally unrelenting lawyer unemployment crisis — many would-be lawyers are continuing to wonder whether a JD will be worth the $US50,000+ price tag.

But it’s not all bad news. For those determined to get a law degree at a more affordable price, the National Jurist has compiled its seventh annual list of the Best Value Law Schools.

For the second year in a row, the University of Alabama was ranked as the law school with the best value.

The National Jurist took employment and bar passage rates, tuition, cost of living, and average debt upon graduation into consideration for their rankings.

Rank Law School Tuition 2012 Avg. Debt Employment Rate 2-Year Bar Pass Rate 1 University of Alabama $19,660 $US67,611 89.3% 94.7% 2 University of Arkansas, Fayetteville $12,515 $US59,384 86.6% 78.7% 3 Louisiana State University $18,618 $78,762 88.7% 81.0% 4 University of Nebraska $14,363 $54,989 81.0% 92.5% 5 University of South Dakota $13,288 $54,352 82.2% 94.6% 6 Brigham Young University $10,950 $56,112 80.3% 90.8% 7 University of Kentucky $19,404 $75,738 87.3% 89.6% 8 Georgia State University $15,154 $68,283 79.0% 93.5% 9 Florida State University $19,731 $73,114 80.9% 87.3% 10 William and Mary Law School $27,800 $94,852 87.9% 91.3% 11 University of Georgia $18,058 $80,775 79.4% 94.8% 12 UC — Irvine* $44,717 $49,602 91.9% 90.3% 13 University of New Mexico $15,098 $68,131 78.7% 86.8% 14 University of Texas $32,376 $86,312 87.4% 93.8% 15 University of Mississippi $11,294 $55,992 72.7% 85.1%

*UC — Irvine provided substantial scholarships to its inaugural class.

