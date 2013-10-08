The 15 Best Value Law Schools In America

With the unrelenting rise of law school tuition — and the equally unrelenting lawyer unemployment crisis — many would-be lawyers are continuing to wonder whether a JD will be worth the $US50,000+ price tag.
But it’s not all bad news. For those determined to get a law degree at a more affordable price, the National Jurist has compiled its seventh annual list of the Best Value Law Schools.
For the second year in a row, the University of Alabama was ranked as the law school with the best value.
The National Jurist took employment and bar passage rates, tuition, cost of living, and average debt upon graduation into consideration for their rankings.
|Rank
|Law School
|
Tuition
|2012 Avg. Debt
|Employment Rate
|2-Year Bar Pass Rate
|1
|University of Alabama
|$19,660
|$US67,611
|89.3%
|94.7%
|2
|University of Arkansas, Fayetteville
|$12,515
|$US59,384
|86.6%
|78.7%
|3
|Louisiana State University
|$18,618
|$78,762
|88.7%
|81.0%
|4
|University of Nebraska
|$14,363
|$54,989
|81.0%
|92.5%
|5
|University of South Dakota
|$13,288
|$54,352
|82.2%
|94.6%
|6
|Brigham Young University
|$10,950
|$56,112
|80.3%
|90.8%
|7
|University of Kentucky
|$19,404
|$75,738
|87.3%
|89.6%
|8
|Georgia State University
|$15,154
|$68,283
|79.0%
|93.5%
|9
|Florida State University
|$19,731
|$73,114
|80.9%
|87.3%
|10
|William and Mary Law School
|$27,800
|$94,852
|87.9%
|91.3%
|11
|University of Georgia
|$18,058
|$80,775
|79.4%
|94.8%
|12
|UC — Irvine*
|$44,717
|$49,602
|91.9%
|90.3%
|13
|University of New Mexico
|$15,098
|$68,131
|78.7%
|86.8%
|14
|University of Texas
|$32,376
|$86,312
|87.4%
|93.8%
|15
|University of Mississippi
|$11,294
|$55,992
|72.7%
|85.1%
*UC — Irvine provided substantial scholarships to its inaugural class.
