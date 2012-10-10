The 10 Best Value Law Schools In America

Photo: Facebook/UALaw
This is part of our comprehensive ranking of The Best Law Schools in America.Price tags on the top law schools in America have reached epic proportions.
For those of us who can’t afford to pay $50,000 a year or more, the National Jurist has compiled its sixth annual list of the Best Value Law Schools.
This year’s Best Value rankings take into account the following: tuition (25 per cent of the score), cost of living expenses (10 per cent), average indebtedness upon graduation (15 per cent), the percentage of graduates who got a job (35 per cent), and bar passage rates (15 per cent).
As a disclaimer, it’s important to note that several schools have recently been called out on incorrectly reporting their debt data, Above the Law has pointed out.
It’s still interesting to see the rankings since National Jurist took other factors into account like tuition and graduates’ chances of getting a job.
So is it worth paying over $50,000 per year to attend Cornell, Columbia or Harvard, or will these 10 “value” schools do?
Tuition: $19,683
Average debt for 2011 grads: $66,987
Employment rate: 77 per cent
Two-year bar pass average: 99.61 per cent
Tuition: $19,012
Average debt for 2011 Grads: $76,642
Employment rate: 80 per cent
Two-year bar pass average: 90.53 per cent
Tuition: $14,532
Average debt for 2011 Grads: $63,793
Employment rate: 78 per cent
Two-year bar pass average: 91.55 per cent
Tuition: $11,578
Average debt for 2011 grads: $63,962
Employment rate: 78 per cent
Two-year bar pass average: 92.80 per cent
Tuition: $18,306
Average debt for 2011 grads: $67,622
Employment rate: 83 per cent
Two-year bar pass average: 83.54 per cent
Tuition: $17,624
Average Debt for 2011 Grads: $74,794
Employment Rate: 76 per cent
Two-year bar pass average: 96.04 per cent
Tuition: $13,887
Average debt for 2011 grads: $52,396
Employment rate: 76 per cent
Two-year bar pass average: 93.91 per cent
Tuition: $17,474
Average debt for 2011 grads: $74,794
Employment rate: 76 per cent
Two-year bar pass average: 96.04 per cent
Tuition: $14,770
Average debt for 2011 grads: $19,971
Employment rate: 83 per cent
Two-year bar pass average: 93.47 per cent
Tuition: $18,030
Average debt for 2011 grads: $63,277
Employment rate: 90 per cent
Two-year bar pass average: 95.95 per cent
