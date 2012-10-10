The 10 Best Value Law Schools In America

This is part of our comprehensive ranking of The Best Law Schools in America.Price tags on the top law schools in America have reached epic proportions.

For those of us who can’t afford to pay $50,000 a year or more, the National Jurist has compiled its sixth annual list of the Best Value Law Schools

This year’s Best Value rankings take into account the following: tuition (25 per cent of the score), cost of living expenses (10 per cent), average indebtedness upon graduation (15 per cent), the percentage of graduates who got a job (35 per cent), and bar passage rates (15 per cent).

As a disclaimer, it’s important to note that several schools have recently been called out on incorrectly reporting their debt data, Above the Law has pointed out.

It’s still interesting to see the rankings since National Jurist took other factors into account like tuition and graduates’ chances of getting a job.

So is it worth paying over $50,000 per year to attend Cornell, Columbia or Harvard, or will these 10 “value” schools do?

10. University of Wisconsin

Tuition: $19,683

Average debt for 2011 grads: $66,987

Employment rate: 77 per cent

Two-year bar pass average: 99.61 per cent

9. University of North Carolina

Tuition: $19,012

Average debt for 2011 Grads: $76,642

Employment rate: 80 per cent

Two-year bar pass average: 90.53 per cent

8. University of New Mexico

Tuition: $14,532

Average debt for 2011 Grads: $63,793

Employment rate: 78 per cent

Two-year bar pass average: 91.55 per cent

7. University of Montana

Tuition: $11,578

Average debt for 2011 grads: $63,962

Employment rate: 78 per cent

Two-year bar pass average: 92.80 per cent

6. University of Kentucky

Tuition: $18,306

Average debt for 2011 grads: $67,622

Employment rate: 83 per cent

Two-year bar pass average: 83.54 per cent

5. University of Georgia

Tuition: $17,624

Average Debt for 2011 Grads: $74,794

Employment Rate: 76 per cent

Two-year bar pass average: 96.04 per cent

4. University of Nebraska

Tuition: $13,887

Average debt for 2011 grads: $52,396

Employment rate: 76 per cent

Two-year bar pass average: 93.91 per cent

3. Louisiana State University

Tuition: $17,474

Average debt for 2011 grads: $74,794

Employment rate: 76 per cent

Two-year bar pass average: 96.04 per cent

2. Georgia State University

Tuition: $14,770

Average debt for 2011 grads: $19,971

Employment rate: 83 per cent

Two-year bar pass average: 93.47 per cent

1. University of Alabama

Tuition: $18,030

Average debt for 2011 grads: $63,277

Employment rate: 90 per cent

Two-year bar pass average: 95.95 per cent

