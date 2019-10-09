These chains offer the best value in fast food, according to customers

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider Fans told us which chains they thought had the best food, the best restrooms, and of course, the best value.

Business Insider surveyed more than 3,000 readers to determine which fast-food chain offers the best value.

Rankings were determined by the percentage of visitors to a chain said that that chain had the best value.

California cult-favourite In-N-Out beat out international heavyweights like McDonald’s and Taco Bell. Major chains like Burger King and Subway didn’t even make the list.

This summer, we put out a reader survey to determine which fast-food chains did what best.

Over 3,000 people responded to our survey and told us their thoughts about more than 30 chains. Fans told us which chains they thought had the best food, the best restrooms, and of course, the best value, among other things.

We created rankings by measuring the number of people who had visited a given chain in the last six months and comparing that against the number of people who said a given chain was the best or worst at something. By using percentages to determine rankings, we were able to include regional chains like In-N-Out and Whataburger.



Here are the 8 fast-food chains that provide the best value, according to our dear readers.

8. Jack in the Box

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

11% of people who visited Jack in the Box in the last six months said the chain had the best value.

6. Little Caesars (tie)

Kim Bhasin / Business Insider

13% of people who visited Little Caesars in the last six months said the chain had the best value.

6. Whataburger (tie)

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

13% of people who visited Whataburger in the last six months said the chain had the best value.

5. Wendy’s

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

17% of people who visited Wendy’s in the last six months said the chain had the best value.

4. Chick-fil-A

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

21% of people who visited Chick-fil-A in the last six months said the chain had the best value.

3. McDonald’s

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

23% of people who visited McDonald’s in the last six months said the chain had the best value.

2. Taco Bell

Irene Jiang / Business Insider

28% of people who visited Taco Bell in the last six months said the chain had the best value.

1. In-N-Out

Hollis Johnson/Business Insider

33% of people who visited In-N-Out in the last six months said the chain had the best value.

