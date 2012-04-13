The 15 Colleges That Offer The Best Value For Your Money

Photo: LewisandClarkCommunityCollegeviaFlickr
College is expensive, but if you choose carefully, it really pays off. PayScale surveyed full-time U.S. employees with bachelors degrees to find out which colleges have the best returns on investment.
This year, Harvey Mudd College took the top spot, edging out Ivies such as Stanford, Harvard, and M.I.T.
And Colorado School of Mines made its first appearance on the list.
For the list, PayScale projected the average future income of each school’s graduates. Then it compared the future income to the cost of the college’s tuition.
Not surprisingly, technical schools and Ivies ranked pretty high. But small state school and small religious schools didn’t fare so well.
30-year net ROI: $845,100
Annual ROI: 9.4%
Total tuition cost: $217,100
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $851,700
Annual ROI: 11.9%
Total tuition cost: $99,460
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $857,500
Annual ROI: 9.6%
Total tuition cost: $209,600
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $900,900
Annual ROI: 9.8%
Total tuition cost: $202,800
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $970,600
Annual ROI: 10.0%
Total tuition cost: $208,100
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $978,800
Annual ROI: 10.1%
Total tuition cost: $203,500
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $1,001,000
Annual ROI: 10.0%
Total tuition cost: $212,800
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $1,060,000
Annual ROI: 10.2%
Total tuition cost: $210,900
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $1,102,000
Annual ROI: 10.3%
Total tuition cost: $212,000
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $1,115,000
Annual ROI: 10.4%
Total tuition cost: $210,400
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $1,163,000
Annual ROI: 10.6%
Total tuition cost: $205,6000
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $1,194,000
Annual ROI: 10.4%
Total tuition cost: $220,200
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $1,238,000
Annual ROI: 10.7%
Total tuition cost: $208,100
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $1,417,000
Annual ROI: 11.2%
Total tuition cost: $207,400
Source: Payscale
30-year net ROI: $1,467,000
Annual ROI: 11.2%
Total tuition cost: $212,900
Source: Payscale
