10 of the most beautiful valleys in the US

Elena_Suvorova/Shutterstock Monument Valley National Park in Arizona.

Driving is one of the safest ways to travel during the coronavirus pandemic, though the CDC still recommends avoiding non-essential trips.

Road tripping through beautiful valleys can be a socially distant vacation option this summer.

Dazzling valleys to visit include Yosemite Valley in California, the Shenandoah Valley in Virginia, and Monument Valley in Arizona.

After months stuck inside, many are itching for a vacation while still being mindful of the ongoing pandemic. The CDC still recommends avoiding non-essential travel, but driving is relatively low-risk, and road tripping remains a popular, affordable option that still allows for social distancing.

Many scenic valley views can easily be enjoyed through car windows. If you’re planning to visit a national park, make sure to check local information to ensure that it’s open, and follow all public health guidelines.

Here are 10 stunning valleys across the US.

Tunnel View in California’s Yosemite National Park is one of its most famous lookout points and gives incredible views of Yosemite Valley.

Checubus/Shutterstock Yosemite Valley.

Tunnel View is the perfect spot to see El Capitan and Bridalveil Fall, plus Half Dome in the background.

Waipio Valley in Hawaii is also known as “Valley of the Kings” since it was where early Hawaiian rulers lived.

Peter Unger/Getty Images Waipio Beach and the valley below.

Located on the Big Island, the Waipio Valley is difficult to reach, accessible only by a precarious mountain road that requires four-wheel drive. Many choose to simply enjoy the view of the valley from above via a scenic point near Honoka’a.

Views of the Shenandoah Valley can be enjoyed along its 105-mile Skyline Drive through the Blue Ridge Mountains.

Shutterstock Skyline Drive.

A part of the larger Great Appalachian Valley, Shenandoah Valley is located mostly in Virginia.

Napa Valley, California, is known for its wineries as well as its gorgeous landscapes.

Shutterstock / Sherri R. Camp Napa Valley.

There are over 400 wineries and tasting rooms in Napa Valley. The bountiful wine, along with Michelin-star restaurants and spas, make the area a popular vacation spot.

Monument Valley Park in Arizona is dotted with imposing sandstone structures.

Elena_Suvorova/Shutterstock Monument Valley Park.

The towers, formed over 50 million years of erosion, range from 400 to 1,000 feet tall.

Squaw Valley, California, hosted the 1960 Winter Olympics.

Shutterstock Squaw Valley.

Situated on the cobalt blue Lake Tahoe, the valley is still one of the most popular skiing hot spots in the US.

Death Valley in California is known for its extreme temperatures, ranging from 110 to 120 degrees Fahrenheit.

Matt Anderson Photography Zabriskie Point.

The colourful Zabriskie Point in Death Valley National Park was formed from sediments in prehistoric lakes around 3 to 5 million years ago.

Verde Valley, Arizona, is full of beautiful views, from the Verde River to the Red Rock Scenic Byway.

Justin A. Morris/Getty Images Sunset in the Verde Valley.

The valley is also known for its wineries and ancient cliff dwellings.

Alaska’s Mat-Su Valley is the size of West Virginia.

Richard Smith/Getty Images The Chugach Mountains as seen from the Mat-Su Valley.

The Mat-Su Valley gets its name from its two rivers, the Matanuska and the Susitna. The valley offers views of the surrounding mountain ranges, as well as the starting point for climbing Denali in the town of Talkeetna.

The Coachella Valley in the Colorado Desert is surrounded by arid mountains.

Erlon Silva – TRI Digital/Getty Images Coachella Valley.

The Little San Bernardino Mountains are on the east, and the San Jacinto and Santa Rosa mountains are on the west.

Before the pandemic, the valley was home to the famous Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival. The 2020 festival has been cancelled.

