20 Valentine's Day Gifts Your Sweetheart Will Actually Appreciate

The diamond and perfume industries work in overdrive around Valentine’s Day, with tons of commercials for sparkly jewels and the latest designer scents.
But women want things they’ll actually use and enjoy, not just the latest products companies are trying to hawk.
We’ve come up with a whole bunch of thoughtful and original gifts that your sweetheart will truly appreciate.
For the budding photographer or Instagram fan, buy her these conversion lenses to make shots of buildings, landscapes, and people all the more fun.
These detachable lenses come in a fish-eye, macro, and wide angle version that clip directly onto a phone or tablet with a magnet.
Buy it: $10 on Amazon
Keep your sweetheart's hands warm when she answers calls or texts with gloves that are touchscreen accessible.
These Mujjo gloves fit any sized hands and are super warm. They even have anti-pilling properties, and come in a variety of colours.
Buy it: $33 at Mujjo
Finding art that people like is difficult, but not if you raid their Instagram account.
CanvasPop uses Instagram pictures to create high-quality photos on canvas. The company makes sure that even low quality images have no jagged pixels or image degradation so that every photo of her favourite dog, vacation, or picture with you comes out crisp.
Buy it: Starting at $US40
A tasty idea for anyone who lives in the New York area is to have someone make breakfast for the both of you.
Book a date with the Breakfast Bachelor, a Brooklyn-based chef who will come to your home and cook up a fantastic brunch in the comfort of your own kitchen. You pick the menu, he makes it happen. Sweet and simple.
Book it: $45/hour for the Breakfast Bachelor
Instead of sending flowers to your sweetheart's office, surprise her with a box of macarons.
The Macaron Cafe in NYC ships both locally and nationally, and comes in boxes ranging from six to 12 cookies, and have a bunch of unique flavours like Nutella and pumpkin cinnamon.
Buy it: $16-$57
This year, skip an impersonal gift certificate and treat her to an expensive lotion or bubble bath in her favourite scent.
We're big fans of Fresh, which has an endless assortment of sweet-smelling soaps, scrubs, candles, perfumes, lotions, and more. A good bet is the Brown Sugar Body Polish.
Buy it: $65 at Fresh or click here to shop the sugar collection
Candles can run into boring gift territory, but not this selection from Diptyque. A favourite among home and fashion bloggers, chances are your sweetheart has heard of these expensive (and fantastic smelling) candles.
This set of Parisian mini candles is something she most likely wouldn't splurge on herself, but will definitely love.
Buy it: $84 at Diptyque
For those not ready to buy a wedding ring (or who already have), this delicate wrap ring is pretty option that's still simple enough for everyday wear.
The ring adjusts to any sized fingers, and has a quartet of small crystals that add some sparkle. Whenever she looks down at her hands, she'll think of you.
Buy it: $88 at ShopBop
Few gifts are as sensual and intimate as lingerie. Chantelle's lace demi bra is sexy without crossing into trashy territory, and pairs with a gorgeous set of undies.
Order online at Journelle, and the company's experts will help you find the right size.
If your sweetheart loves to travel, chances are you've visited a few exotic locations together.
This Custom Map Pillow from Heather Jernegan lets customers choose a map or nautical chart of a favourite getaway or destination, and they'll stitch it onto a pillow. That way, she'll always have it close by.
Buy it: $100 at Uncommon Goods
Valentine's Day means freezing cold temperatures in parts of the country, so your sweetheart would definitely enjoy a pair of slippers.
We'd be thrilled to get Ugg's plush Coquette slippers with thick sheepskin lining and a suede exterior. In fact, we might never take them off.
Buy them: $120 at Zappos
Show her you've been paying attention to her interests and hobbies by buying some expensive gym equipment she's been needing.
Whether it's a nice yoga mat or some pricey spinning shoes like these from Shimano, she'll appreciate your thoughtfulness.
Buy them: $120 at Zappos
If you already bought some expensive baubles for your sweetheart's birthday or during the holiday season, this time around pick up a pretty jewelry box to hold all the rings and necklaces she already has.
You can also hint that you'll keep filling it up over time.
Buy it: $128 at Anthropologie
If your Valentine is a big music lover, get her a new set of awesome headphones.
With fantastic sound quality and comfortable lambskin ear pieces, these Layla headphones will make even the most discerning music nerd happy.
Buy it: $150 at Nordstrom
A classic bag like this Rebecca Minkoff cross body purse is a nice way to treat your Valentine to an everyday bag she wouldn't normally buy.
The camel-coloured clutch is perfect for work or an evening out, and will easily fit her wallet, make up, and mobile phone.
Buy it: $195 at ShopBop
There's absolutely no one who wouldn't be thrilled to unwrap Apple's pint-sized iPad Mini, no matter who it's from.
But you can make it extra personal for Valentine's Day with an engraved message (it's free through Apple). Practical and romantic.
Buy it: starting at $US329 from Apple
For the sweetheart who loves shoes, get her a pricey pair of flats that she can wear with anything and that won't hurt her feet.
These Chloé flats are comfortable, neutral enough to match any outfit, and will make her feel special. (Pro tip: check her current shoes to see what size is best).
Buy them: $475 at Nordstrom
People become obsessed with the Vitamix -- the 'Ferrari of blenders' -- because it can liquefy any food in a snap and comes with its own 301-page recipe binder filled with sauces, smoothies, and soups.
So if your Valentine loves to stay healthy and devours smoothies, this admittedly expensive gift is something she'll love for years to come.
Buy it: $480 on Amazon
For those looking for a serious splurge, look no further than a timeless Cartier Love bracelet in gold.
With its interlocking rings and dainty design, this is sure to become an accessory that never leaves her wrist.
Buy it: $1,560 at Cartier
