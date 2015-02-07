19 gifts guys secretly want for Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and men deserve gifts that show how much they’re loved just as much as women do.
We asked our coworkers, fathers, and friends what they want most for Valentine’s Day.
And though a lot of the suggestions were extremely practical, that doesn’t mean they’re not romantic. Just knowing what your guy likes or needs will let him know how much you care.
Sure it's practical, but one of our reporters said the Thermos his girlfriend bought him was one of the best gifts he's received in years.
This highly recommended stainless steel Thermos has a double-wall vacuum insulation so it can keep hot or cold beverages at a steady temperature for up to 24 hours. No more tepid coffee.
Buy it: $US25 at Target
A pair of high-quality underwear is both a practical and romantic gift: he gets a new set, and you get to watch him try them on.
One of BI's writers says that Vineyard Vines boxers are 'The best boxers in the world.' And while we're sure that title is up for debate among many, the high-quality and soft fabric make these a safe bet.
Buy it: $US25 at Vineyard Vines
Enjoy America's amber waves of grain with this beer map, which has a spot for every state where he can log the brewer, the date he tried it, and there's even a flavour wheel to help him gauge and remember the taste.
Beer enthusiasts will love this thoughtful gift.
Buy it: $US30 at Uncommon Goods
Not only is the Amazon fireTV stick affordable but it is sure to get plenty of use.
He can instantly access his Netflix, Showtime Anytime, and hulu Plus accounts, among others. The fireTV stick is perfect for a cozy date night on the couch.
Buy it: $US39 through Amazon
Flaviar will ship your man five different types of whiskey from five countries around the world: Scotland, Ireland, Switzerland, Japan, and India.
Perfect for the whiskey connoisseur, the five sample sized bottles will allow him to expand and culture his whiskey palate.
But it: $US43.99 at Flaviar
Not only did the maker of this 20-ounce water bottle 'make a deal' on 'Shark Tank' during season three, but the latest iteration of the bottle makes an awesome gift.
Perfect for any runner or cyclist, the Square Clean Bottle unscrews from the bottom as well as the top for easy cleaning, and doesn't make water taste metallic. Plus, it's for a good cause -- 10% of proceeds go to eco- and cycling-friendly charities.
Buy it: $US45 at Clean Bottle
One of our editors said, 'the Rabbit corkscrew pull is one of the best gifts I've ever received. It ends the undignified struggle with a recalcitrant wine stopper forever.'
Fast, efficient, and easy to use, the Rabbit may seem like a lot of money to spend on a simple corkscrew, but it will never let you down.
Buy it: $US50 at Macy's
If your guy is a foodie he will love this crate of charcuterie and fine meats from around the world.
One of our finance reporters says that the Carnivore Club is popular among professionals and is a great gift for any meat lover.
Get your guy excited about dressing up with cufflinks that reflect his favourite movie or sports team.
Not only do these cufflinks add a personal touch to his outfit, but he will always think of you whenever he wears them.
Buy it: $US60 per pair at Cufflinks.com
We've previously covered the insane popularity of American Giant's zip up hoodie, but for good reason. It's incredibly well-made and feels about three times thicker than most sweatshirts.
And though it's expensive, we tried it ourselves and can attest to its quality. Even our executive editor wears his all the time.
Buy it: $US89 at American Giant
Maybe he's been spending a lot of time at your place lately, or maybe he just needs a replacement for his ratty old gym bag. But a nice weekender bag is a great gift for anyone.
One of our editors loves this rugged canvas option from Everlane, which easily fits in overhead compartments, looks nice at the office or at the gym, and will last for years.
Buy it: $US95 at Everlane
It doesn't have to be on Valentine's Day, but treating the steak lover in your life to the perfect, juicy cut at a nice restaurant is a delicious way to show how much you care.
And one of our video producers suggests that if you're not much of a meat eater yourself, you can always get him a gift card to his favourite place so he can go with his friends (or by himself -- no judgement).
Don't know where to go? Check out the 9 best steakhouses in America.
Some guys don't want to spend a ton of money on their wallets, but that doesn't mean they don't want a nice one. One BI reporter agreed. 'No guy ever thinks of this, but it's a good thing to have and not usually terribly expensive.'
A leather version -- like this Hugo Bosca wallet with a money clip -- is handsome enough for a nice dinner, but still low-key enough for every day use.
Buy it: $US100 at Nordstrom
When we asked our male friends what they really want they unanimously answered, 'tickets to a sporting event.'
Whether you splurge for courtside seats or watch from the nose-bleed section, the man in your life will love the experiential gift. If he's not a sports fan, get concert tickets to his favourite band.
Prices vary: click here to see ticket options
Give the gift of an amazing shave with an Art of Shaving kit. With pre-shave oil, shaving cream, a brush, and after-shave balm, guys will get one of the closest shaves of their life that will leave even sensitive skin feeling great.
The kit also comes in scents such as lemon, sandalwood, lavender, and more.
Buy it: $US115 at Nordstrom
The next generation Fitbit, the Fitbit Charge HR has a heart rate monitor and measures how many steps you've taken, distance walked, how many calories you've burned, as well as how you're sleeping.
One of our tech writers says that if you want a great fitness tracker and a great device for viewing sleep patterns for under $US200, the Fitbit Charge HR is a great option.
Buy it: $US150 from Fitbit
If your Valentine is a big music lover, get him a set of awesome headphones.
With fantastic sound quality and comfortable, effective ear pieces, these Sony MDR1R headphones will make even the most discerning music nerd happy.
Buy it: $US240 through Amazon
We can't imagine anyone who wouldn't be thrilled to unwrap Apple's pint-sized iPad Mini, no matter who it's from.
But you can make it extra personal for Valentine's Day with an engraved message; it's free through Apple.
Buy it: starting at $US329 from Apple
Get him the latest GoPro Hero4 camera to document his travels and adventures.
Many of our male friends agree that this is a great gift, and those who have GoPros attest that the pictures are clear and that making videos becomes addictive.
Buy it: $US499.99 through Amazon
