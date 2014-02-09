20 Gifts Guys Secretly Want For Valentine's Day

Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, which means that men in relationships should have probably started to think about gifts by now.
But men deserve gifts that show how much they’re loved just as much as women do.
So we asked our coworkers, fathers, and friends what they would want most for Valentine’s Day.
And though a lot of the suggestions were extremely practical, that doesn’t mean they’re not romantic. Just knowing what your guy likes or needs will let him know how much you care.
Take pancakes to a new level with Williams-Sonoma's 'Star Wars' Heroes & Villains Pancake Molds. The set includes three non-stick steel molds in Yoda, Darth Vader, and Stormtrooper shapes.
Place your character-of-choice on a preheated griddle and pour in your batter; once the first side has set, remove the molds and flip the pancakes. There's even a separate vehicle set with the Millennium Falcon and an X-Wing Fighter.
Buy it: $8 at Williams-Sonoma
Date nights at home will get a whole lot more fun for both of you if you get a Netflix account for your Valentine. All the movies and TV shows at your fingertips will also be a nice gift for anyone who travels regularly or is a TV addict.
Plus, one of our tech editors was quick to point out that season two of 'House of Cards' premieres on Valentine's Day. Even better.
Buy it: $7.99/a month
Sure it's practical, but one of our reporters said the Thermos his girlfriend bought him was one of the best gifts he's received in years.
This highly recommended stainless steel Thermos has a double-wall vacuum insulation so it can keep hot or cold beverages at a steady temperature for up to 24 hours. No more tepid coffee.
Buy it: $25 at Target
A pair of high-quality underwear is both a practical and romantic gift: he gets a new set, and you get to watch him try them on.
One of BI's writers says that Vineyard Vines boxers are 'The best boxers in the world.' And while we're sure that title is up for debate among many, the high-quality and soft fabric make these a safe bet.
Buy it: $25 at Vineyard Vines
The Corkcicle Chillsner beer chiller keeps beer cold from the first sip to the last -- perfect for beer lovers and/or slow drinkers.
Just freeze and insert into the bottle when ready to drink. The Chillsner seals tightly to the rim, and includes a vent so that he can drink his beer through the device, cooling the liquid on its way to his mouth.
Buy it: $30 at The Corkcicle website
Let's face it, Valentine's Day is a frigid holiday in lots of places. So to keep your sweetheart's hands warm when he's answering calls or texting, with these gloves that have special threading to make them touchscreen accessible.
These Mujjo gloves fit any sized hands and are super warm. They even have anti-pilling properties, and come in a variety of colours.
Buy it: $33 at Mujjo
Not only did the maker of this 20-ounce water bottle 'make a deal' on 'Shark Tank' during season three, but the latest iteration of the bottle makes an awesome gift.
Perfect for any runner or cyclist, the Square Clean Bottle unscrews from the bottom as well as the top for easy cleaning, and doesn't make water taste metallic. Plus, it's for a good cause -- 10% of proceeds go to eco- and cycling-friendly charities.
Buy it: $45 at Clean Bottle
One of our editors said, 'the Rabbit corkscrew pull is one of the best gifts I've ever received. It ends the undignified struggle with a recalcitrant wine stopper forever.'
Fast, efficient, and easy to use, the Rabbit may seem like a lot of money to spend on a simple corkscrew, but it will never let you down.
Buy it: $50 at Macy's
A cocktail shaker is cool, but a cocktail shaker with drink recipes engraved on it is even better.
Not only will this up his bartending skills, but the shaker itself looks like vintage silver serveware used in old school hotels, restaurants, and railways. Who wouldn't want this genteel shaker on their shelf?
Buy it: $55 at Restoration Hardware
Everyone loves 'The Godfather.' But what makes this edition so special is the stainless steel flask hidden inside.
'The Godfather by Mario Puzo Secret Safe Flask Book' comes with a stainless steel 6 oz. flask. It has a magnetic closure so your Valentine's booze will be kept hidden. Romantic? Not really. Awesome? Yes.
Buy it: $56 at The Fancy
For the caffeine or soda addict, the SodaStream transforms ordinary tap water into soda or sparkling water in less than 30 seconds. It has less calories and is a greener option for soda lovers with over 60 flavours to try.
Plus, Scarlett Johansson is a spokesmodel, so there's that too.
Buy it: $79 on Amazon
We've previously covered the insane popularity of American Giant's zip up hoodie, but for good reason. It's incredibly well-made and feels about three times thicker than most sweatshirts.
And though it's expensive, we tried it ourselves and can attest to its quality. Even our executive editor wears his all the time.
Buy it: $89 at American Giant
Maybe he's been spending a lot of time at your place lately, or maybe he just needs a replacement for his ratty old gym bag. But a nice weekender bag is a great gift for anyone.
One of our editors loves this rugged canvas option from Everlane, which easily fits in overhead compartments, looks nice at the office or at the gym, and will last for years.
Buy it: $95 at Everlane
It doesn't have to be on Valentine's Day, but treating the steak lover in your life to the perfect, juicy cut at a nice restaurant is a delicious way to show how much you care.
And one of our video producers suggests that if you're not much of a meat eater yourself, you can always get him a gift card to his favourite place so he can go with his friends (or by himself -- no judgement).
Don't know where to go? Check out the 9 best steakhouses in America.
Some guys don't want to spend a ton of money on their wallets, but that doesn't mean they don't want a nice one. One BI reporter agreed. 'No guy ever thinks of this, but it's a good thing to have and not usually terribly expensive.'
A leather version -- like this Hugo Bosca wallet with a money clip -- is handsome enough for a nice dinner, but still low-key enough for every day use.
Buy it: $100 at Nordstrom
Give the gift of an amazing shave with an Art of Shaving kit. With pre-shave oil, shaving cream, a brush, and after-shave balm, guys will get one of the closest shaves of their life that will leave even sensitive skin feeling great.
The kit also comes in scents such as lemon, sandalwood, lavender, and more.
Buy it: $115 at Nordstrom
The next generation Fitbit, the Fitbit Force measures how many steps you've taken, distance walked, how many calories you've burned, as well as how you're sleeping.
Our tech editors unanimously enjoyed it, saying it's superior to the Nike Fuelband and a great device for viewing activity and sleep patterns.
Buy it: $130 from Fitbit
Help him have the best pantry around with a three-month subscription to Mantry. Each crate includes six full-sized artisanal food products and recipes delivered to his door.
Past offerings have included BBQ sauce crafted in Alabama, award-winning bison jerky from Montana, and birch syrup hand-harvested in Alaska.
If your Valentine is a big music lover, get him a set of awesome headphones.
With fantastic sound quality and comfortable, effective ear pieces, these Sony MDR1R headphones will make even the most discerning music nerd happy.
Buy it: $240 through Amazon
We can't imagine anyone who wouldn't be thrilled to unwrap Apple's pint-sized iPad Mini, no matter who it's from.
But you can make it extra personal for Valentine's Day with an engraved message; it's free through Apple.
Buy it: starting at $US329 from Apple
