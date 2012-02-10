20 Great Valentine's Day Gifts Your Sweetheart Will Actually Use

Photo: Business Insider/Jon Terbush
Chocolates and flowers are great standbys when its comes to Valentine’s Day, but eventually the chocolates get eaten and the flowers get thrown away.This year we made it our mission to find great gifts that your sweetheart will actually appreciate.
And if you play your cards right, you may be able to benefit from some of these gifts, as well.
Click here for our gift guide >
Meredith Galante, Matthew Kassel and Julie Zeveloff contributed to this list.
This heated massager can be raised or lowered along her neck to ease all of her tension.
It has three massage settings and the heat can be manually controlled.
Available for $99.99 at Amazon.com.
The four-piece set includes a two-pronged fork, marinade brush, locking tongs, and a turner.
It comes with a metal case to keep tools safe in between grillings and all of the stainless steel appliances are dishwasher safe for easy, post-BBQ clean up.
Available for $97.95 at Amazon.com.
Get her the best gift ever for that hectic Monday morning: the perfect cup of coffee.
The machine's K-Cups contain just enough caffeine to put her in a good mood for the day.
Plus, it only takes four minutes to prepare.
Available for $119.94 at Amazon.com.
The Donald Ross Package at Pinehurst Resort includes one round of golf per day that includes a cart, a sleeve of golf balls, use of a practice range, and club storage.
He'll get to brush up on his skills and feel like part of the pro circuit.
Depending on the season, you can book this deal as little as $313 per night.
Hunter's rainboots are a must-have accessory for any woman who has to trudge to the office in the rain.
Not only are they cool-looking, they're also super comfortable and have plenty of space to tuck in a pair of pants.
Available for $125 at Hunter.com.
This wood grain station contains a built-in power strip with four outlets, so he'll never have to go a second without listening to his favourite tunes or watching the latest ESPN Gamecast.
Plus, it has storage space for wallets, sunglasses and keys.
Available for $61.02 at Amazon.com.
The Michael Kors iPhone Wristlet has a sleeve for her phone, as well as slots to hold an ID and credit cards.
Plus, the handy wrist strap is an ideal spot to hang a set of keys.
Available for $79.95 at Michael Kors.
This razor boasts ultra thin heads and dual blades to get the closest shave possible.
The larger shaving surface also speeds up the process, so he'll never be late again.
Available for $69.99 at Amazon.com.
These Isotoner gloves boast special threading on the index fingers and thumbs so she can type away without exposing her fingers to the cold.
The stretch materials allows the gloves to fit to her hand perfectly.
Available for $22.75 at Amazon.com.
The iPad 2 weighs less than two pounds but still packs a punch, letting your man watch movies, read books, and surf the web.
It has a 10-hour battery life, so no matter how long his commute, he'll always have something to do.
Starting at $499 at Apple.com.
Have her favourite recipes printed on a set of plates to show her just how much you value her work in the kitchen.
As an added bonus, she'll never forget your favourite food again.
Available for $50 on Etsy.com (Prairie Hills Pottery).
He'll think he's actually at the concert with his new Bose Acoustic Noise cancelling Headphones. The snug fit makes them a great travel companion.
The only downside is he might start using them to tune you out.
Available for $299.95 at Amazon.com.
The SodaStream starter kit gives her everything she needs to make her own sparking water. It comes with one carbonator, the actual soda maker, and one plastic bottle.
Plus, it doesn't need electricity or batteries so it can go wherever she goes.
Available for $129.95 on Amazon.com.
Radartest.com called the Escort Passport 8500 X50 'the best radar detector at the $300 price point.'
The device can even detect police 'Pop' radar, which normally produces such a low frequency that older generation detectors can't read it.
Available for $299.99 on Amazon.com.
Everyone needs a little sugar break now and then. Help her have fun in the kitchen with this sunny little doughnut maker from Sunbeam.
And don't worry, you'll get to enjoy plenty of sweet treats once she starts baking her own doughnuts.
Available for $29.99 at Amazon.com.
This water-resistant shower radio, from Princess International, lets your guy bring his favourite tunes into the shower with him.
While we can't guarantee it will help his singing, the fog resistant, oversized mirror, will help him get a close, cut-free, shave.
Available for $21.50 at Amazon.com.
It's always a challenge to serve wine outdoors on a warm night, but these insulated glasses from Oenophilia will keep your beverage cool.
They're more stable and more durable than standard wine glasses, making them the perfect picnic utensil.
Available for $24 for a set of two at Amazon.com.
The Tumi T-Tech Data T-Pass Ekert Slim Laptop Briefcase is made from nylon but boasts leather trim. Its many pockets will let him carry everything from power cords to business cards.
It will also speed up his travel, as the bag lets him bring his laptop through airport security without removing it from the bag.
Available for $195 at Amazon.com.
It may not be useful in a conventional way, but the Cartier Love bracelet in gold is sure to become an accessory that never leaves her wrist.
Available for $1,450 at Cartier.us.
Cole Haan's leather motorcycle jacket is made of vintage lambskin and and is perfect for weekends.
The full-zip front and snap collar will keep him toasty on the chilliest of days.
Available for $695 at colehaan.com.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.