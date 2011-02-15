Forgot About Valentine's Day? Get These Apps So You Don't Look Like A Jerk

If you completely forgot about Valentine’s Day and are still scrambling to find a gift for your boyfriend or girlfriend, look to your iPhone for some inspiration.



We put together a list of the best iPhone apps that will help you not look like a complete jerk during this holiday. While it might seem lame to use an app as a gift, it at least conveys the message that you’re thinking of your loved one.

Some of these apps can also be directly gifted to your significant other so you can stall for some more time to set up something more romantic.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.