The 10 Best Vacuum Cleaners On The Market

If you’re in the market for a new vacuum cleaner that will actually pick up more dirt than it leaves behind, then this is the list for you.

Thanks to the experts at FindTheBest, we gathered the ten best vacuum cleaners on the market right now.

Based on performance and features, like price per input power, input power, cord length, and weight, as well as expert reviews, FindTheBest ranked the best vacuums you can buy.

10. Hoover Platinum Collection Cyclonic Bagless Canister S3865 ($697)

The Hoover S3865 is a canister vacuum that filters and traps dirt without needing to use and replace bags. Vacuums of this kind are typically quieter than others, and its nozzle swivels so that its easy to manoeuvre.

9. Electrolux EL8902A ($315)

The Electrolux EL8902A is an upright vacuum, so it’s an all-in-one device. This model features a self-cleaning brushroll, so you can remove hairs and dust at the click of a button without getting messy.

8. Electrolux Precision Brushroll Clean EL8807A ($200)

Amazon Dyson DC39-multi floor

This Electrolux is a similar, yet slightly cheaper model, with similar brushroll cleaning and up to 12 feet in cord length. The EL8807A is upright and bagless, with a cyclonic system that filters air to make sure that the suction doesn’t fade.

7. Dyson DC39-multi floor ($343)

Many of the top vacuums, including this Dyson DC39-multi floor, have a High Energy Particulate Air filter system, which is ideal for people with allergies, asthma, or shedding pets. The vacuum easily turns to reach the smallest crevices of your home.

6. Dyson DC39-animal ($350)

This Dyson is another good choice for your home, a bagless, canister vacuum with cyclonic filtration. The DC29-animal also has a trigger at the handle, so that you can easily navigate without bending down and readjusting.

5. Dyson DC41-animal complete ($422)

This model is similar to the animal, but with a few updates and changes. The DC-41 animal complete is an upright model, and comes with a reusable filter, a height adjustable brush, and attachments included with the vacuum.

4. Dyson DC26-multi floor ($325)

Amazon Miele S 2121-capri

The Dyson DC26-multi floor is a smaller, more lightweight vacuum cleaner for those who don’t want to lug something heavy around as they clean. It only weighs 12 pounds, covers a cleaning radius of 26 feet, and a power cord length of 16.5 feet, which are all lower than average.

3. Dyson DC40-origin ($331)

The Dyson DC40-origin is an upright model with ball technology, which makes steering to reach stairs and room corners very easy.

2. Dyson DC41-animal ($599)

While this model is pretty pricey, it reached the top of the FindTheBest list due to its durability and high power functions. The DC41-animal has a 35 foot cord, which is higher than average.

1. Miele S 2121-capri ($399)



The Miele S 2121-capri is a canister model that scored five stars across the board from JD Power for overall satisfaction, ease of use, performance, and features. Its seven year warranty is longer than most.

