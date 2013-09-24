16 Ingenious Uses For Everyday Household Items

We’ve previously written about clever uses for everyday objects, but you can never have enough life-hack tips.

In a recent /r/AskReddit thread, the Reddit community dug deep to come up with even more neat uses for everyday objects that are easily found in the home.

Some of their responses were absolutely genius. Here are some of our favourites:

1. Remove sticker residue with baking soda

“To remove sticker residue, make a mix of baking soda and just a couple drops of water and rub it over the goo. I prefer that method over using smelly solvents or oil that I’d have to wash off with soap.” – truckstruck

2. Use unflavored, non-waxed floss to cut softer foods

“Use floss to cut cheese.” – TurnaboutBeggings

“It’s also good for cake, or really any softer food that needs to be cut.” – -GregTheGreat-

3. Store a slice of bread with cookies to keep them moist

“Put a slice of bread in a box of cookies to keep the cookies moist. I don’t know how this works but my friends who tried it were as surprised as I was that it does work.” – bankergoesrawrr

4. Use the clips on cheap clothing hangers as bag clips



“Cut the clips off of the cheap pants/shorts hangers from retail stores and use them as potato chip clips.” – evo_overlord_lite

5. Create a make-shift slow-drip plant waterer with empty hot sauce bottles

“Clean out your bottles of Texas Pete or other hot sauce, fill with water, and stick upside down in the soil of your potted plants if you’re going to be out for a couple weeks!” – not_an_armadillo

6. Tie a rubber band around a jar lid to get a better grip



“When you can’t open a jar, wrap a rubber band around the lid. It will give you a better grip.” – redlptop

7. Hold a nail steady with a comb when hammering



“Use a comb to hold a nail in place while you strike it with your hammer.” – blight231

8. Coat cheap jewelry with clear nail polish to avoid green or black stains on the skin



“If you put clear nail polish on cheap rings and earrings, they won’t leave green marks on your skin.” – the_drama_llama

9. Sharpen knives with the bottom of a coffee mug

“The bottom of ceramic coffee mugs are great knife sharpeners.” – GrandRaptorino

10: Use a potato to get a broken lightbulb out of the socket

“If you break a lightbulb still in the socket, you can use a potato to take it out.

1. TURN OFF POWER TO THE LIGHT!

2. Cut potato in half.

3. Jam potato in over the broken glass of the lightbulb.

4. Unscrew.

5. Throw out that potato half.” – dongbeinanren

11. Keep pizza from becoming chewy in the microwave with a glass of water

“If you don’t want your pizza crust to become chewy in the microwave then put a glass of water in the microwave while you reheat your pizza.” – Uncle_Oj

12. Use salt to fix a spill on your carpet

“Salt can save your carpet after a spill. Just completely coat and cake that spill in salt immediately after getting rid of the majority of the spill with a rag or something. The salt will absorb the remaining liquid as it dries, taking the stain with it, and then you just have to vacuum to clean up.” – ExpiredDustyMuffin

13. Remove stuck on labels or stickers with mayonnaise



“Any sticker on anything, mayonnaise. Smear.. Let sit.. Peel.” – CalistaDodd

14. Rub latex gloves on furniture and clothes to get rid of pet hair or lint

“Use a latex glove to remove pet fur or lint from clothing and furniture. Put a pair on and sweep repeatedly to one side. It’s like magic. Much better than a vacuum cleaner or those sticky sheets of paper.” – notalwayshere

15. If rice doesn’t work, set a wet phone on a dehumidifier to dry it out

“I’ve tried the rice bag before with no success. I happened to soak my phone twice (TWICE) this weekend, and also happened to have just purchased a dehumidifier. I figured if it could dry out an entire basement, it couldn’t hurt to set my wet phone on top. Sure enough, less than 6 hours later, good as new. Both times.” – Pants-down

16. Use a dryer sheet to filter hair in the sink when shaving

“When I shave, I get a used dryer sheet wet and place it over the drain to act as a filter for hairs. It’ll stick to the sink if the water isn’t too strong (which might encourage reducing your water consumption).” – Tylrt

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook and Twitter

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.