These are the best all-around SUVs, sedans, minivans, pickups, and sports cars to buy used, according to a lead car-selling site

- Vehicle-buying website CarGurus released its annual list of the best secondhand cars to buy on Wednesday.
- CarGurus analysed factors like projected depreciation, driver satisfaction, expert reviews, model popularity, and vehicle availability to choose the best used models across 10 vehicle categories.
- The site named the 2014-2019 Chevrolet Corvette the best used sports car, while the 2012-2016 Honda CR-V won the small-crossover category.
- The overall top pick was the 2016-2020 Kia Sorento.
As the ongoing pandemic turns people off from shared forms of transportation like trains, buses, and taxis, a recent study found that more and more people have become interested in buying a car of their own.
And fortunately for shoppers, online car marketplace CarGurus released its fourth-annual Best Used Car Awards on Wednesday.
The site looked at recent-year used models across 10 vehicle categories and judged cars based on user ratings, professional reviews, popularity, availability, and projected 12-year value retention. For each of the 10 vehicle segments – including luxury sedan, full-size pickup, and midsize crossover – the company released a top choice, along with two runners up.
Vehicles are typically broken up into generations where styling and features stay similar, and CarGurus chose from generations available for the 2016 model year – so long as they didn’t stretch back more than a decade. Check out the full list of used-car picks below.
Midsize Crossover
The 2016-2020 Kia Sorento was the first choice. CarGurus also named the Kia Sorento its Editor’s Choice.
The 2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport was the second pick. The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport was named a Top Safety Pick Plus by the IIHS.
The 2014-2018 Toyota Highlander was the third choice. Check out Business Insider’s review of the Toyota Highlander here.
Luxury Crossover
The 2016-2020 Volvo XC90 was the top pick. You can check out Business Insider’s review of the 2016 XC90 here.
The 2016-2020 Lexus RX 350 was the second choice. Check out Business Insider’s review of the RX 350 here.
The 2015-2020 Lexus NX Hybrid rounded out the top three. The IIHS named the regular 2020 NX a Top Safety Pick Plus.
Small Crossover
The 2012-2016 Honda CR-V claimed the top spot. The 2016 CR-V was named a Top Safety Pick Plus by the IIHS.
The 2014-2020 Jeep Cherokee was the second choice. Check out Business Insider’s review of the 2019 Cherokee here.
The 2016-2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid was the third pick. You can check out Business Insider’s comparison of the RAV4 and the Honda CR-V here.
Sports Car
The 2014-2019 Chevrolet Corvette was the first choice. Business Insider recently reviewed a 2019 Corvette ZR1, and you can read that story here.
The 2015-2020 Ford Mustang came in second. Take a look at a review of three Mustang models here.
The 2016-2020 BMW M2 was the third choice. Business Insider’s Matthew DeBord called the M2 Competition “almost comically excellent” in his 2019 review of the car.
Full-Size Pickup Truck
The 2015-2020 Ford F-150 was the top pick. You can explore the whole range of Ford’s F-Series trucks here.
The 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was the second choice. Here’s a comparison of some of the most popular new full-size pickups.
The 2014-2018 GMC Sierra 1500 snagged the third spot. Check out safety ratings for the 2018 Sierra 1500 here.
Midsize Pickup Truck
The 2016-2020 Toyota Tacoma claimed the top spot. Business Insider compared a Toyota Tacoma to a Chevy Colorado – check out that story here.
The 2015-2021 Chevrolet Colorado snagged second. If you’re thinking about picking up a Colorado yourself, consult Business Insider’s review of the 2019 model.
The 2015-2021 GMC Canyon was the third choice. If you’re in the market for a used truck, take a look at Business Insider’s comparison of midsize pickups.
Minivan
The 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey was the first choice. Check out Business Insider’s review of one of the Odyssey’s coolest features – its onboard vacuum cleaner – here.
The 2011-2020 Toyota Sienna was the second choice. The IIHS named the Sienna a Top Safety Pick Plus back in 2015.
The 2014-2020 Kia Sedona was the third pick. Take a look at the Kia Sedona’s safety ratings here.
Luxury Sedan/Hatchback
The 2011-2018 Volvo S60 was the first pick. Business Insider reviewed a 2016 S60 back in 2015.
The 2013-2020 Lexus IS 350 was the second choice. Take a look at the Lexus IS’s safety ratings here.
The 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis was the third choice. The IIHS named the 2016 Hyundai Genesis a Top Safety Pick Plus.
Hyundai has since introduced Genesis as its luxury sub-brand.
Sedan/Hatchback
The 2011-2020 Dodge Charger was the top choice. Check out IIHS safety ratings for the 2020 Charger here.
The 2016-2020 Honda Civic came in second. Here’s Business Insider’s review of the 2017 Civic.
The 2013-2017 Honda Accord was the third choice. The Accord was named a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS every year from 2013-2017.
SUV
The 2011-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was the top pick. Business Insider pitted the Grand Cherokee against the Land Rover Discovery in 2018 – check out the verdict here.
The 2011-2020 Toyota 4Runner claimed the second spot. Take a look at safety ratings for the 4Runner here.
The 2011-2020 Dodge Durango snagged the third spot. The Durango’s IIHS safety ratings can be found here.
