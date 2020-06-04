These are the best all-around SUVs, sedans, minivans, pickups, and sports cars to buy used, according to a lead car-selling site

Ford

Vehicle-buying website CarGurus released its annual list of the best secondhand cars to buy on Wednesday.

CarGurus analysed factors like projected depreciation, driver satisfaction, expert reviews, model popularity, and vehicle availability to choose the best used models across 10 vehicle categories.

The site named the 2014-2019 Chevrolet Corvette the best used sports car, while the 2012-2016 Honda CR-V won the small-crossover category.

The overall top pick was the 2016-2020 Kia Sorento.

As the ongoing pandemic turns people off from shared forms of transportation like trains, buses, and taxis, a recent study found that more and more people have become interested in buying a car of their own.

And fortunately for shoppers, online car marketplace CarGurus released its fourth-annual Best Used Car Awards on Wednesday.

The site looked at recent-year used models across 10 vehicle categories and judged cars based on user ratings, professional reviews, popularity, availability, and projected 12-year value retention. For each of the 10 vehicle segments – including luxury sedan, full-size pickup, and midsize crossover – the company released a top choice, along with two runners up.

Vehicles are typically broken up into generations where styling and features stay similar, and CarGurus chose from generations available for the 2016 model year – so long as they didn’t stretch back more than a decade. Check out the full list of used-car picks below.

Midsize Crossover

Kia 2019 Kia Sorento.

The 2016-2020 Kia Sorento was the first choice. CarGurus also named the Kia Sorento its Editor’s Choice.

Hyundai 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe.

The 2013-2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport was the second pick. The 2018 Hyundai Santa Fe Sport was named a Top Safety Pick Plus by the IIHS.

Toyota Toyota Highlander.

The 2014-2018 Toyota Highlander was the third choice. Check out Business Insider’s review of the Toyota Highlander here.

Luxury Crossover

Volvo Volvo XC90.

The 2016-2020 Volvo XC90 was the top pick. You can check out Business Insider’s review of the 2016 XC90 here.

Lexus Lexus RX.

The 2016-2020 Lexus RX 350 was the second choice. Check out Business Insider’s review of the RX 350 here.

Lexus 2019 Lexus NX 300h.

The 2015-2020 Lexus NX Hybrid rounded out the top three. The IIHS named the regular 2020 NX a Top Safety Pick Plus.

Small Crossover

Honda 2016 Honda CR-V.

The 2012-2016 Honda CR-V claimed the top spot. The 2016 CR-V was named a Top Safety Pick Plus by the IIHS.

Jeep Jeep Cherokee.

The 2014-2020 Jeep Cherokee was the second choice. Check out Business Insider’s review of the 2019 Cherokee here.

Toyota 2017 RAV4 Hybrid.

The 2016-2017 Toyota RAV4 Hybrid was the third pick. You can check out Business Insider’s comparison of the RAV4 and the Honda CR-V here.

Sports Car

Chevy 2016 Chevrolet Corvette Z06.

The 2014-2019 Chevrolet Corvette was the first choice. Business Insider recently reviewed a 2019 Corvette ZR1, and you can read that story here.

Ford 2015 Ford Mustang.

The 2015-2020 Ford Mustang came in second. Take a look at a review of three Mustang models here.

BMW BMW M2.

The 2016-2020 BMW M2 was the third choice. Business Insider’s Matthew DeBord called the M2 Competition “almost comically excellent” in his 2019 review of the car.

Full-Size Pickup Truck

Ford Ford F-150.

The 2015-2020 Ford F-150 was the top pick. You can explore the whole range of Ford’s F-Series trucks here.

Chevrolet 2016 Chevrolet Silverado 1500.

The 2014-2018 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 was the second choice. Here’s a comparison of some of the most popular new full-size pickups.

GMC 2018 GMC Sierra 1500.

The 2014-2018 GMC Sierra 1500 snagged the third spot. Check out safety ratings for the 2018 Sierra 1500 here.

Midsize Pickup Truck

Toyota Toyota Tacoma.

The 2016-2020 Toyota Tacoma claimed the top spot. Business Insider compared a Toyota Tacoma to a Chevy Colorado – check out that story here.

Chevrolet 2018 Chevrolet Colorado.

The 2015-2021 Chevrolet Colorado snagged second. If you’re thinking about picking up a Colorado yourself, consult Business Insider’s review of the 2019 model.

GMC 2017 GMC Canyon.

The 2015-2021 GMC Canyon was the third choice. If you’re in the market for a used truck, take a look at Business Insider’s comparison of midsize pickups.

Minivan

Honda 2016 Honda Odyssey.

The 2011-2017 Honda Odyssey was the first choice. Check out Business Insider’s review of one of the Odyssey’s coolest features – its onboard vacuum cleaner – here.

Toyota 2017 Toyota Sienna LTD.

The 2011-2020 Toyota Sienna was the second choice. The IIHS named the Sienna a Top Safety Pick Plus back in 2015.

Kia 2019 Kia Sedona.

The 2014-2020 Kia Sedona was the third pick. Take a look at the Kia Sedona’s safety ratings here.

Luxury Sedan/Hatchback

Volvo 2015 Volvo S60.

The 2011-2018 Volvo S60 was the first pick. Business Insider reviewed a 2016 S60 back in 2015.

Lexus 2014 Lexus IS 350.

The 2013-2020 Lexus IS 350 was the second choice. Take a look at the Lexus IS’s safety ratings here.

Hyundai 2016 Hyundai Genesis.

The 2015-2016 Hyundai Genesis was the third choice. The IIHS named the 2016 Hyundai Genesis a Top Safety Pick Plus.

Hyundai has since introduced Genesis as its luxury sub-brand.

Sedan/Hatchback

FCA North America Dodge Charger.

The 2011-2020 Dodge Charger was the top choice. Check out IIHS safety ratings for the 2020 Charger here.

Honda Honda Civic.

The 2016-2020 Honda Civic came in second. Here’s Business Insider’s review of the 2017 Civic.

Honda 2015 Honda Accord.

The 2013-2017 Honda Accord was the third choice. The Accord was named a Top Safety Pick by the IIHS every year from 2013-2017.

SUV

FCA North America Jeep Grand Cherokee.

The 2011-2020 Jeep Grand Cherokee was the top pick. Business Insider pitted the Grand Cherokee against the Land Rover Discovery in 2018 – check out the verdict here.

Toyota 2018 Toyota 4Runner.

The 2011-2020 Toyota 4Runner claimed the second spot. Take a look at safety ratings for the 4Runner here.

Dodge. 2020 Dodge Durango SRT.

The 2011-2020 Dodge Durango snagged the third spot. The Durango’s IIHS safety ratings can be found here.

