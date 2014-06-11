The 10 Best Used Cars For First-Time Drivers

For most young people and their parents, buying a first car is a major step.

One great option is to look at used cars, which can often be had for a fraction of the cost of brand-new versions.

We came up with 10 used cars we think are the best for the young car buyer on a budget.

To make our list, we focused on cars that are available on the market right now for under $US10,000. We looked for ones that are reliable, fun to drive, comfortable, attractive, economical, practical, and most of all, safe.

For safety, we checked out the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety’s (IIHS) rankings and ratings (where applicable) for the cars we selected. Prices are based on current prices on Autotrader.com and reflect the lowest price we thing a decent example may cost.

1976 - 1996 Mercedes-Benz Diesel Starting price: $US1,500 and up IIHS crash test rating: N/A Why buy it: Back in the 1980s and early 1990s, Mercedes built some of the most durable and tank-like cars on the road. Its diesel models were the biggest tanks of them all. These cars were virtually unbreakable and can run for hundreds of thousands of miles without having to worry about its engine. Other parts of the car may start to break, but in our research we have seen that even a series of the most extensive repairs should not cost more than $US1,000. Though the big diesels may not be the fastest sedans on the road, what kid wouldn't want to cruise around in a Benz? 1997- Present Honda CR-V Starting price: $US2,500 and up IIHS crash test rating: Marginal (1997-2001), Good (2002-Present) Why buy it: Since its launch in 1997, the Honda CR-V has been one of the hottest selling mini-SUV's in the world. The CR-V offers an incredible blend of economy, utility and Honda's unbeatable track record for reliability. Though some may find the CR-V's smallish four-cylinder engine to be a tad underpowered, it is more than acceptable for most daily commutes. Honda has also included a host of fun features like a collapsible center console and an in-car picnic table. 1998-2004 Toyota Tacoma Starting price: $US2,900 and up IIHS crash test rating: Acceptable Why buy it: Toyota's Tacoma pickup makes our list as the only representative of the pickup segment. The Tacoma offers rugged off-road capability in addition to Toyota's strong build quality. The truck's available four -and six-cylinder powerplants offer good performance, but some may find them to be a bid thirsty when it comes to fuel. 2000 - 2010 Honda Civic Starting price: $US4,000 and up IIHS crash test rating: Good Why buy it: The Honda Civic is bullet-proof. If properly maintained, the car can go for well over 200,000 miles without any issues. As one of the most popular cars in the world, spares are easy to come by and repairs are not outrageously expensive. Being popular means that there is a large aftermarket support for the car, so kids can customise a Civic to their liking for not much money. Also, the sporty and practical Si hatchback from the early 2000s is now available for under $US10,000. And since it was only available with a manual gearbox, it teaches a good lesson. 1999-2006 Toyota Celica Starting price: $US3,500 and up IIHS crash test rating: Good Why buy it: The Toyota Celica sub-compact sports car is quick, fun to drive, reliable, and offers a surprising level of utility. Powered by either a 140 or 180 horsepower four-cylinder engine, the Celica's spirited performance does not diminish is high fuel economy ratings. As a sports car, beware of copies that have been abused by boy racers or have had low-quality after market modifications as they may diminish the long-term durability of the car. 1998-2005 Lexus IS300 Starting price: $US4,500 and up IIHS crash test rating: Good Why buy it: When launched in 1998, the IS300 was supposed to be Lexus' answer to the BMW 3-Series and Mercedes' C-Class. While it has not been able to overtake its German rivals, the IS300 still manages to offer Lexus brand cache, and build quality in an affordable yet stylish package. For drivers that need to haul more stuff, the IS300 even offers a Sportcross wagon large enough to fit most mountain bikes or other sports equipments. While the BMW 3-Series has been and still is the best compact sports sedan on the market, the baby Lexus made the list over its Bavarian counterpart mainly due to concerns about potentially expensive repair costs and dubious electrical gremlins that have been known to plague older BMWs. 2005-2014 Ford Mustang Starting price: $US6,000 and up IIHS crash test rating: Good Why buy it: When Ford introduced the fifth-generation Mustang in 2005, it reinvigorated a muscle car market that was effectively on life support. The Mustang makes our list because it gives drivers cheap access to horsepower in a elegant package with styling that withstands the test of time. Available, with both V-6 and V-8 options, the recommended version is the mid-level Mustang GT with the 5.0 liter V-8. Though the V-6 is slightly more efficient than the 5.0, the performance drop-off and lack of GT trim go-fast goodies makes the bigger motor the optimal choice. 2002- Present Toyota Highlander Starting price: $US7,000 and up IIHS crash test rating: Good Why buy it: The Toyota Highlander is perfect for the driver looking for a solid crossover SUV. While it does not have the off-road capabilities of the Tacoma pickup, the Highlander's four-wheel drive system offers solid bad weather performance and gives drivers a reassuring sense of solidity. Sharing a platform with the pricier Lexus RX, the Highlander maintains the interior build quality seen in its more premium cousin. Environmentally conscious buyers may opt for the Highlander Hybrid. However, consumers are headed into unknown territory as ageing batteries and hybrid drive components may lead to costly repair bills. 2007-Present Ford Fusion Starting price: $US7,000 and up IIHS crash test rating: Good Why buy it: The Fusion has been one of the biggest selling and most successful models in Ford's lineup. The mid-size Fusion offers its buyers high feature content, good reliability and spirited performance. Interior quality is good, but the car's early Microsoft Sync entertainment system has proved to be buggy and may be a nuisance to some. Like the Highlander, the Fusion also offers a hybrid models, and again, buyers may have to contend with the potential for high repair bills due its ageing hybrid components. 2005-2012 Acura RL Starting price: $US9,500 and up IIHS crash test rating: Good Why buy it: The Acura RL was Honda's flagship model and is the most expensive car on our list. When new, the RL retailed for around $US50,000, but used examples can be found for far less. As Honda's flagship, the company unloaded its technological goody bag for the RL. Top of the line models come with onboard navigation, a premium sound system, steering wheel-mounted paddle shifters, active noise cancelling, a titanium drive-shaft, and handcrafted maple wood accents. The Rl's advanced 'super handling' all-wheel-drive system and powerful 300 horsepower V-6 gives the car a truly premium driving experience. Now what's the fastest? These Are The 10 Fastest Street Legal Cars On The Market >

