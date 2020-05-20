The 50 best American colleges and universities of 2020

Joe Raedle/Getty Images Harvard University is the best college in the US.

Education research firm Quacquarelli Symonds shared its first-ever ranking of the best colleges and universities in the United States with Business Insider.

The research firm looked at four categories to create an overall index score for 300 universities.

At the top of the list was Harvard University with an overall score of 93.3 out of 100.

Visit Business Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Harvard University is the best university in the US, according to education research firm Quacquarelli Symonds.

QS releases an annual ranking of the best universities in the world. This year, the company decided to release its first-ever US-specific national university ranking.

“The QS US Rankings aim to provide not only international students with new and more granular insights when deciding on a study destination in the [United States], but also offer domestic students with a fresh outlook on their home institutions, set within the frame of a new bespoke methodology,” QS told Business Insider.

QS ranked 300 US universities that have both undergraduate and graduate programs.

To rank the universities, QS used 17 metrics that fall into four broader groups that were weighted and combined into a final index score: Employability had a weight of 27%, diversity and internationalization had a weight of 25%, learning experience had a weight of 22%, and research had a weight of 26%. A university’s scores in each category were added together to calculate the total index score on a scale of 0 to 100. Harvard University earned the highest overall score of 93.3, making it the best US university according to QS’ metrics. Harvard scored a perfect score in employability and research, 76.0 in diversity and internationalization, and 96.8 in learning experience.

Stanford, MIT, and University of California, Berkeley, followed behind Harvard with scores above 79.0. Additionally, 14 universities on the list had a total index score of over 70.0 out of 100.

The following are the 50 best US universities and their total index scores. To find out where the top 300 universities in the US fall on the list, read the full ranking on QS’ website.

50. University of Virginia

epantha/Getty Images

Location: Charlottesville, Virginia

Overall index: 55.8

Read more about the University of Virginia on QS Top Universities.

48 (tie). University of Maryland, College Park

G Fiume/Getty Images

Location: College Park, Maryland

Overall index: 56.3

Read more about University of Maryland, College Park, on QS Top Universities.

48 (tie). Boston College

Fred Kfoury III/Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Location: Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts

Overall index: 56.3

Read more about Boston College on QS Top Universities.

47. Pennsylvania State University, University Park

Patrick Smith/Getty Images

Location: Centre County, Pennsylvania

Overall index: 56.4

Read more about Pennsylvania State University on QS Top Universities.

46. University at Buffalo SUNY

Seth Wenig/AP

Location: Buffalo, New York

Overall index: 56.6

Read more about University at Buffalo on QS Top Universities.

45. Stony Brook University

Mark LoMoglio/AP

Location: Stony Brook, New York

Overall index: 56.8

Read more about Stony Brook University on QS Top Universities.

43 (tie). University of Illinois, Chicago (UIC)

Joe Robbins/Stringer/Getty Images

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Overall index: 57.5

Read more about University of Illinois, Chicago, on QS Top Universities.

43 (tie). Case Western Reserve University

kim willems/Getty Images

Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Overall index: 57.5

Read more about Case Western University on QS Top Universities.

41 (tie). University of California, Irvine (UCI)

Scott Varley/MediaNews Group/Torrance Daily Breeze/Getty Images

Location: Irvine, California

Overall index: 57.6

Read more about University of California, Irvine, on QS Top Universities.

41 (tie). Rutgers – The State University of New Jersey, New Brunswick

Rutgers University/Shutterstock

Location: New Brunswick, New Jersey

Total index score: 57.6

Read more about Rutgers University, New Brunswick, on QS Top Universities.

40. University of Notre Dame

Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

Location: Notre Dame, Indiana

Total index score: 57.8

Read more about the University of Notre Dame on QS Top Universities.

39. University of Miami

Lance King/Getty Images

Location: Coral Gables, Florida

Total index score: 57.9

Read more about the University of Miami on QS Top Universities.

38. The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill

Jonathan Drake/Reuters

Location: Chapel Hill, North Carolina

Total index score: 58.3

Read more about The University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill on QS Top Universities.

37. Dartmouth College

AP Photo/Bob Child

Location: Hanover, New Hampshire

Total index score: 58.4

Read more about Dartmouth College on QS Top Universities.

35 (tie). University of Florida

Andy Lyons/Getty Images

Location: Gainesville, Florida

Total index score: 58.6

Read more about University of Florida on QS Top Universities.

35 (tie). Tufts University

Brian Snyder/Reuters

Location: Medford, Massachusetts

Total index score: 58.6

Read more about Tufts University on QS Top Universities.

34. The George Washington University

Jonathan Ernst/Reuters

Location: Washington, D.C.

Total index score: 59.1

Read more about George Washington University on QS Top Universities.

33. University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign/Shutterstock

Location: Champaign, Illinois

Total index score: 55.9

Read more about University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign on QS Top Universities.

32. Georgia Institute of Technology (Georgia Tech)

Rob Hainer/Shutterstock

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Total index score: 60.4

Read more about Georgia Tech on QS Top Universities.

30 (tie). Vanderbilt University

Harrison McClary/Reuters

Location: Nashville, Tennessee

Total index score: 60.8

Read more about Vanderbilt University on QS Top Universities.

30 (tie). University of Rochester

kickstand/Getty Images

Location: Rochester, New York

Total index score: 60.8

Read more about University of Rochester on QS Top Universities.

28 (tie). Washington University in St. Louis

Evan Meyer/Shutterstock

Location: St. Louis, Missouri

Total index score: 60.9

Read more about Washington University in St. Louis on QS Top Universities.

28 (tie). University of California, Davis (UCD)

Haven Lockhart/Getty Images

Location: Davis, California

Total index score: 60.9

Read more about University of California, Davis, on QS Top Universities.

27. Emory University

Location: Atlanta, Georgia

Total index score: 61.1

Read more about Emory University on QS Top Universities.

26. University of California, San Diego (UCSD)

Mike Blake/Reuters

Location: San Diego, California

Total index score: 62.3

Read more about UCSD on QS Top Universities.

25. The University of Texas at Austin

Jon Herskovitz/Reuters

Location: Austin, Texas

Total index score: 62.4

Read more about The University of Texas at Austin on QS Top Universities.

24. University of Washington

Mike Peters/Shutterstock

Location: Seattle, Washington

Total index score: 62.5

Read more about University of Washington on QS Top Universities.

23. Georgetown University

Location: Washington, D.C.

Total index score: 64.1

Read more about Georgetown University on QS Top Universities.

21 (tie). Rice University

AP/Pat Sullivan

Location: Houston, Texas

Total index score: 64.3

Read more about Rice University on QS Top Universities.

21 (tie). Boston University

Maddie Meyer/Getty

Location: Boston, Massachusetts

Total index score: 64.3

Read more about Boston University on QS Top Universities.

20. Brown University

Hyungwon Kang/Reuters

Location: Providence, Rhode Island

Total index score: 65.8

Read more about Brown University on QS Top Universities.

19. California Institute of Technology (Caltech)

John Antczak/AP

Location: Pasadena, California

Total index score: 66.1

Read more about Caltech on QS Top Universities.

18. University of Michigan

Getty Images

Location: Ann Arbor, Michigan

Total index score: 66.3

Read more about University of Michigan on QS Top Universities.

17. Carnegie Mellon University

Location: Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania

Total index score: 66.5

Read more about Carnegie Mellon University on QS Top Universities.

16. Northwestern University

David Banks/Getty Images

Location: Evanston, Illinois

Total index score: 67.2

Read more about Northwestern University on QS Top Universities.

15. University of Southern California

Stephen Dunn/Getty Images

Location: Los Angeles, California

Total index score: 68.5

Read more about University of Southern California on QS Top Universities.

14. John Hopkins University

Joe Giza/Reuters

Location: Baltimore, Maryland

Total index score: 70.2

Read more about John Hopkins University on QS Top Universities.

13. Duke University

Rainier Ehrhardt/AP

Location: Durham, North Carolina

Total index score: 70.5

Read more about Duke University on QS Top Universities.

12. University of Chicago

Natalia Bratslavsky/Shutterstock

Location: Chicago, Illinois

Total index score: 71.8

Read more about University of Chicago on QS Top Universities.

11. New York University (NYU)

Drew Angerer/Getty Images

Location: New York City, New York

Total index score: 72.9

Read more about NYU on QS Top Universities.

10. Cornell University

Lewis Liu/Shutterstock

Location: Ithaca, New York

Total index score: 73.5

Read more about Cornell University on QS Top Universities.

9. Princeton University

REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz

Location: Princeton, New Jersey

Total index score: 75.7

Read more about Princeton University on QS Top Universities.

8. University of Pennsylvania

Location: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

Total index score: 76.1

Read more about University of Pennsylvania on QS Top Universities.

6 (tie). Yale University

Michelle McLoughlin/Reuters

Location: New Haven, Connecticut

Total index score: 78.3

Read more about Yale University on QS Top Universities.

6 (tie). University of California, Los Angeles (UCLA)

Damian Dovarganes/AP

Location: Los Angeles, California

Total index score: 78.3

Read more about UCLA on QS Top Universities.

5. Columbia University

Location: New York City, New York

Total index score: 79.0

Read more about Columbia University on QS Top Universities.

4. University of California, Berkeley (UCB)

Jeff Chiu/AP

Location: Berkeley, California

Total index score: 79.2

Read more about University of California, Berkeley, on QS Top Universities.

3. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT)

Associated Press

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Total index score: 87.1

Read more about MIT on QS Top Universities.

2. Stanford University

Location: Stanford, California

Total index score: 89.7

Read more about Stanford University on QS Top Universities.

1. Harvard University

Charles Krupa/AP

Location: Cambridge, Massachusetts

Total index score: 93.3

Read more about Harvard University on QS Top Universities.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.